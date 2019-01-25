EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen, ninth week of gains for Mexican peso

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Jan 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed against a sharply weak dollar on Friday, with the Mexican peso posting its longest streak of weekly gains in almost 18 years. The dollar held losses after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a tentative agreement with lawmakers to end a partial U.S. government shutdown on the 35th day of the shutdown. The greenback had tumbled earlier in the session as traders turned their focus to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting when it is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Among regional currencies, the Mexican peso rose 0.2 percent and posted its ninth straight week of gains - the peso's the longest run of weekly gains since April 2001. Positive steps taken by the new Mexican government on a canceled airport project and more-conservative-than-expected budget and a rate hike by the central bank were some of the factors that spurred the weekly rally in the peso since last month. Financial markets in Brazil were closed for a local holiday. On Thursday, the real ended the week lower, while the Bovespa stock index posted its fifth straight week of gains. The Argentine peso rose more than 1 percent despite the central bank's attempt to control its gains. The country's central bank bought $50 million in the foreign exchange market on most days this week aimed at controlling the strength of the peso in order to keep it within the trading band agreed with the International Monetary Fund. "We expect the central bank to announce an increase in the daily intervention amount up to $100 million (initially) and a reduction of the non-intervention band slope to around 1.5 percent," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. "We believe that this would likely happen before the end of 1Q19 and it should help to anchor the disinflationary process," they said. Higher copper prices aided a rise in the Chilean peso which notched its fourth straight week of gains. The Colombian peso rose on the day but fell for the first time in four weeks, mirroring a weekly loss in oil prices. Among stocks, Mexican shares closed slightly higher after slipping into the red for a while in the session. Over the week, the IPC index broke a three-week winning streak and fell about 1.5 percent. Other bourses rose on Friday, except Argentine stocks which finished 0.4 percent lower. Looking forward, market participants are expected to remain cautious, particularly now that geopolitical tensions have begun to re-emerge due to Venezuela's internal crisis, analysts at Banco Base said, noting the impact this would have on oil prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1032.34 1.27 MSCI LatAm 2878.41 0.06 Mexico IPC 43591.68 0.06 Chile IPSA 5441.72 0.5 Argentina MerVal 34810.51 -0.37 Colombia IGBC 11771.79 0.46 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso 18.9860 0.17 Chile peso 667.1 0.67 Colombia peso 3150.49 0.60 Peru sol 3.343 0.12 Argentina peso 37.0300 1.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)