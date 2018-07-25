EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies stronger ahead of Trump-Juncker news

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - All major Latin American currencies rose against the dollar for a second straight day on Wednesday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that pressured the greenback. Trump struck a conciliatory tone in comments ahead of a one-on-one meeting with Juncker in Washington. But earlier, the U.S. leader said in a tweet that the European Union should drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies, while adding that it will not do so. Trump also said on Wednesday that China was targeting U.S. farmers in a "vicious" way. That helped send the dollar down against various developed and emerging market currencies, not excepting those of Latin America. The Mexican, Argentine, and Chilean pesos were up 0.87 percent, 0.47 percent, and 1 percent, respectively, in afternoon trade. Brazil's real currency climbed 0.93 percent, boosted by corporate earnings and domestic politics. Most major Latin American stock indices also rose slightly, helped by global optimism over better-than-expected corporate earnings. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index climbed more than 1 percent. Shares of GPA, one of Brazil's largest retailers, jumped 6 percent after the company posted solid second-quarter results and affirmed its commitment to selling its electronics unit, Via Varejo SA. Banco Santander Brasil SA climbed more than 5 percent after the company beat quarterly profit estimates. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1913 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,090.40 0.93 -6.74 MSCI LatAm 2,729.52 1.29 -4.71 Brazil Bovespa 79,994.79 1.06 4.70 Mexico IPC 49,518.41 0.11 0.33 Chile IPSA 5,460.74 0.19 -1.87 Chile IGPA 27,454.90 0.05 -1.88 Argentina MerVal 28,947.82 2.39 -3.72 Colombia IGBC 12,169.03 -0.49 7.02 Venezuela IBC 94,979.73 -2.7 7,419.34 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7081 0.93 -10.65 Mexico peso 18.7160 0.87 5.25 Chile peso 647.6 1.00 -5.09 Colombia peso 2,883.8 0.35 3.41 Peru sol 3.273 0.09 -1.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.3700 0.47 -32.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.55 0.18 -32.64 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Additional reporting by Claudia Volante; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)