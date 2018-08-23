EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies turn lower as U.S.-China trade war escalates

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies snapped a string of gains on Thursday after a new round of U.S. and China trade tariffs kicked in, escalating a months-long trade war. The United States and China implemented punitive 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods, deterring investors from risky, high-yielding assets. Investors fear trade frictions between the world's top two economies could spill over and damage shaky growth in emerging market economies, driving them to seek refuge in the U.S. dollar. Currencies from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru slipped between 0.3 and 0.7 percent. The move bucked a recent upward trend in emerging-market currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes earlier this week in an interview with Reuters. Minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting, published on Wednesday, hinted at a September rate hike, as largely expected. The Brazilian real, which has underperformed other regional currencies in recent weeks as it plummeted to a 2-1/2 year low, fell for a seventh straight day. But losses were somewhat limited as some traders went bargain-hunting. "There's a small technical correction going on but no one is willing to short the dollar. There's no room for large gains in the current news environment," said José Faria Júnior, head of Wagner Investimentos. A recent string of voter intention polls has shown market-favorite Geraldo Alckmin failing to gather steam ahead of October's presidential elections. Jailed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro have consistently led the race. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1050.61 0.6 -9.31 MSCI LatAm 2505.54 0.52 -11.41 Brazil Bovespa 76494.43 -0.53 0.12 Mexico IPC 50000.25 0.24 1.31 Chile IPSA 5283.30 0.17 0.17 Argentina MerVal 27024.80 0.67 -10.11 Colombia IGBC 12148.92 -0.11 6.84 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0705 -0.39 -18.60 Mexico peso 18.8640 -0.73 4.43 Chile peso 664.6 -0.47 -7.52 Colombia peso 2979.51 -0.69 0.08 Peru sol 3.293 -0.27 -1.70 Argentina peso (interbank) 30.1200 0.43 -38.25 Argentina peso (parallel) 30.55 0.65 -37.05 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in São Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)