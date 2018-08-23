EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies turn lower as U.S.-China trade war escalates

(Adds NAFTA details, losses on Bovespa and MerVal; updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies snapped a string of gains on Thursday after a new round of U.S. and China trade tariffs kicked in, escalating a months-long trade war. The United States and China implemented punitive 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods, deterring investors from risky, high-yielding assets. Investors fear trade frictions between the world's top two economies could spill over and damage shaky growth in emerging market economies, driving them to seek refuge in the U.S. dollar. Currencies from Mexico, Chile, Colombia , Peru and Argentina slipped between 0.55 percent and 1.17 percent. The Brazilian real, which has underperformed other regional currencies in recent weeks, bucked the trend and was up slightly. Continued uncertainly over high-stakes talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, also weighed on Mexico's currency, as well as its S&P/BMV IPC index. Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said the talks would likely continue into next week. The market moves reversed a recent upward trend in emerging-market currencies that followed U.S. President Donald Trump criticizing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes earlier this week, in an interview with Reuters. Minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting, published on Wednesday, hinted at a September rate hike, as largely expected. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell 1.65 percent, as shares of financial firms led losses, including Itau Unibanco , Brazil's largest bank by total assets, which closed down nearly 4 percent. Argentina's MerVal index also lost value on Thursday, down 1.2 percent. Government statistics agency Indec reported earlier on Thursday that Argentina's economy contracted 6.7 percent in June compared with the same month last year, the latest indication the South American country is headed for recession. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2032 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,048.20 -0.23 -9.52 MSCI LatAm 2,480.75 -0.99 -12.28 Brazil Bovespa 75,633.77 -1.65 -1.01 Mexico IPC 49,749.56 -0.26 0.80 Argentina MerVal 26,549.98 -1.1 -11.69 Colombia IGBC 12,157.83 -0.03 6.92 Venezuela IBC 454,940.88 10.71 35,916.66 Currencies Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change Brazil real 4.1175 0.09 -19.53 Mexico peso 18.9525 -1.17 3.94 Chile peso 669 -1.13 -8.12 Colombia peso 2,982.71 -0.79 -0.02 Peru sol 3.302 -0.55 -1.97 Argentina peso 30.4400 -0.62 -38.90 (interbank) Argentina peso 30.95 -0.65 -37.87 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City; editing by Dan Grebler and Rosalba O'Brien)