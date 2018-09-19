EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up after latest U.S.-China trade tariffs

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies on Wednesday firmed slightly as investors saw the latest round of U.S-China trade tariffs as less aggressive than expected, boosting appetite for risky assets. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.33 percent, and the Mexican peso firmed 0.10 percent. The tariffs "did not have the expected impact, and the market is now focused on the ongoing negotiations" between Canada and the United States, said Alfonso Esparza, an analyst at OANDA. Longer-than-expected negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have weighed on the peso in recent months, but the currency has since recovered after the United States and Mexico reached a deal. The benchmark Mexican stock index was down 0.19 percent in afternoon trading, showing that investors remain attentive to the negotiations. The talks have stalled once again amid disagreement between Canadian and U.S. negotiators. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue said on Wednesday that the Trump administration could still avoid a full-blown global trade war that erodes business confidence if it seals a trilateral NAFTA trade deal and makes progress on European trade issues in the coming weeks. The Brazilian real was up after initially weakening at the open. The currency has been battered recently by concerns over the presidential elections. A voter intention survey for next month's vote showed leftist Fernando Haddad gaining strength, raising concern among traders who see him as less likely to cut government spending and pursue structural reforms than far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro, who has led polls. Bolsonaro and Haddad are in a technical tie in a likely second-round runoff vote. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 19:53 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1031.58 1.16 -11.97 MSCI LatAm 2500.79 0 -11.58 Brazil Bovespa 77985.41 -0.42 2.07 Mexico IPC 49567.71 -0.19 0.43 Argentina MerVal 32990.48 2.75 9.73 Colombia IGBC 12331.93 -0.22 8.45 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1276 0.33 -19.73 Mexico peso 18.7915 0.10 4.83 Peru sol 3.303 0.09 -2.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.3500 1.14 -52.73 Argentina peso (parallel) 38.5 3.25 -50.05 Chile peso 686.8 0.00 -10.51 Colombia peso 3027.45 -0.50 -1.50 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Julia Love in Mexico City; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)