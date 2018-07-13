FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up as rising China shares foster risk appetite

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday as rising Chinese shares brought solace
to investors following weeks of losses driven by escalating
global trade frictions.
    China stocks posted their best week in over two
years as historically low valuations brought back buyers. That
triggered a bounce back across riskier, emerging-market assets,
which have taken a beating in recent weeks.
    Foreign exchange markets across Latin America followed
along, with currencies from Brazil, Mexico,
Chile and Colombia strengthening between 0.2 and
0.7 percent due to rising risk appetite.
    "Brazilian currency markets are likely to track foreign
markets while the presidential race remains 'on pause' and
without major economic indicators set to be released," analysts
at H.Commcor brokerage wrote in a report.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index also rose,
but saw some volatility due to a heavy batch of corporate news.
    Shares of Cielo, Brazil's largest payment
processor, plummeted after its chief executive officer resigned,
citing personal and family-related issues.
    Retailer GPA SA jumped after it reported strong
quarterly revenue, as robust sales in its wholesale stores
offset the negative impact of a major truckers' strike.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1074.34     0.38    -7.61
 MSCI LatAm                         2572.98     0.19     -9.2
 Brazil Bovespa                    76403.77     0.72     0.00
 Mexico IPC                        48358.37    -0.69    -2.02
 Chile IPSA                         5268.24    -0.29    -5.33
 Chile IGPA                        26701.45    -0.24    -4.57
 Argentina MerVal                  26593.99    -0.42   -11.55
 Colombia IGBC                     12279.72     0.29     7.99
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.8552     0.71   -14.06
 Mexico peso                        18.8685     0.61     4.40
 Chile peso                          647.45     0.17    -5.07
 Colombia peso                       2857.9     0.56     4.34
 Peru sol                              3.27     0.06    -1.01
 Argentina peso (interbank)         27.2350    -0.02   -31.71
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            28.45     0.00   -32.41
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
