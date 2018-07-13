EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up as rising China shares foster risk appetite

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday as rising Chinese shares brought solace to investors following weeks of losses driven by escalating global trade frictions. China stocks posted their best week in over two years as historically low valuations brought back buyers. That triggered a bounce back across riskier, emerging-market assets, which have taken a beating in recent weeks. Foreign exchange markets across Latin America followed along, with currencies from Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia strengthening between 0.2 and 0.7 percent due to rising risk appetite. "Brazilian currency markets are likely to track foreign markets while the presidential race remains 'on pause' and without major economic indicators set to be released," analysts at H.Commcor brokerage wrote in a report. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index also rose, but saw some volatility due to a heavy batch of corporate news. Shares of Cielo, Brazil's largest payment processor, plummeted after its chief executive officer resigned, citing personal and family-related issues. Retailer GPA SA jumped after it reported strong quarterly revenue, as robust sales in its wholesale stores offset the negative impact of a major truckers' strike. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1074.34 0.38 -7.61 MSCI LatAm 2572.98 0.19 -9.2 Brazil Bovespa 76403.77 0.72 0.00 Mexico IPC 48358.37 -0.69 -2.02 Chile IPSA 5268.24 -0.29 -5.33 Chile IGPA 26701.45 -0.24 -4.57 Argentina MerVal 26593.99 -0.42 -11.55 Colombia IGBC 12279.72 0.29 7.99 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8552 0.71 -14.06 Mexico peso 18.8685 0.61 4.40 Chile peso 647.45 0.17 -5.07 Colombia peso 2857.9 0.56 4.34 Peru sol 3.27 0.06 -1.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 27.2350 -0.02 -31.71 Argentina peso (parallel) 28.45 0.00 -32.41 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Phil Berlowitz)