EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up as Syria concerns ease, Brazil markets down

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies mostly rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tempered some of his remarks on Syria, rekindling appetite for risky assets. Emerging markets sold off in mid-week due to concerns of Western military action in Syria that could drive a confrontation with Russia. But Trump tempered his remarks over the subject on Thursday and even as he consulted allies such as Britain and France, who could join in any U.S.-led strikes on Syria, there were signs of efforts to prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control. "For now, investor caution over Syria seems to be fading," analysts at H. Commcor brokerage wrote in a client note. The Mexican and Colombian pesos firmed 0.4 and 0.5 percent, respectfully. The Brazilian real, however, fell 0.6 percent as traders fretted over the most uncertain presidential election in decades. Following the arrest of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was leading polls and had rallied against President Michel Temer's austerity platform, traders now await fresh surveys to assess whether market-friendly candidates will gain strength. Traders booked profits from recent gains ahead of a poll in the weekend, driving the benchmark Bovespa stock 1.4 percent lower. In a report, analysts at Guide Investimentos said investors should check the polls for signs of growing support for former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin and former Supreme Court Justice Joaquim Barbosa. Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA, Latin America's largest homebuilder, fell sharply after it reported lower launches in the first quarter despite rising sales. BRF SA, Brazil's largest chicken processor, dropped 1.2 percent following three straight daily gains. The man tapped by pension funds to preside over BRF's board said this week he refused to take part in an alternative board lineup, deepening a rift between the food company's shareholders. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1169.10 -0.66 1.59 MSCI LatAm 3016.91 -1.74 8.56 Brazil Bovespa 84229.06 -1.42 10.24 Mexico IPC 48600.26 -0.37 -1.53 Chile IPSA 5617.05 -0.25 0.94 Chile IGPA 28105.96 -0.2 0.45 Argentina MerVal 32048.51 0.03 6.60 Colombia IGBC 12124.64 -1.2 6.63 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4273 -0.60 -3.33 Mexico peso 18.1090 0.41 8.78 Chile peso 596.11 0.03 3.11 Colombia peso 2692.4 0.50 10.76 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chris Reese)