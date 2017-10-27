EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up on hopes of dovish Fed chair

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday on a report that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as his pick to head the U.S. central bank. The report, published by Bloomberg News, fostered expectations that U.S. interest rates might take longer to rise in coming months than previously anticipated, supporting demand for high-yielding emerging market assets. Powell is seen as more dovish than alternative candidates John Taylor, a Stanford University economist, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. The Mexican peso firmed 0.25 percent, while the Colombian peso strengthened 0.17 percent. The Brazilian real rose 1.26 percent as investors turned to bargain-hunting the day after it hit a more than four-month low. Still, investors remained concerned about whether President Michel Temer can pass important legislation, such as streamlining the nation's costly social security system. A batch of strong corporate earnings helped lift the benchmark Bovespa stock index, with gains in shares of drugstore chain Raia Drogasil SA, wood pulpmaker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA and GPA SA. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA were also boosted by rising crude prices. Petrobras, as the company is known, was part of three consortiums winning blocks in Brazil's coveted pre-salt oil region in an auction on Friday. Mexico's stock market climbed for the second straight day, helped by gains in bank Banorte and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa). Earlier this week, the market sunk to its lowest level since late June as companies reported their third-quarter results. Jose Antonio Meade, Mexico's finance minister, on Friday attributed the peso's fluctuations to the global strengthening of the dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2005 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change chang Latest e MSCI Emerging Markets 1113.00 0.44 28.52 MSCI LatAm 2873.84 0.5 22.17 Brazil Bovespa 76143.48 0.33 26.43 Mexico IPC 49234.16 0.5 7.87 Chile IPSA 5516.45 0.39 32.88 Chile IGPA 27657.71 0.33 33.39 Argentina MerVal 27493.25 -1.21 62.51 Colombia IGBC 10761.17 -2.24 6.25 Venezuela IBC 708.93 -1.11 -97.7 6 Currencies daily % YTD % change chang Latest e Brazil real 3.2430 1.26 0.19 Mexico peso 19.1625 0.25 8.25 Chile peso 633.8 0.00 5.82 Colombia peso 3010 0.17 -0.28 Peru sol 3.246 -0.18 5.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.5950 0.43 -9.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.07 0.06 -6.92 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)