EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up on Trump comments, Brazil real slips

By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies strengthened on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the head of the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, but the Brazilian real weakened due to concerns over the presidential elections. Trump told Reuters in an interview on Monday that he was "not thrilled" with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's rate hikes and said the U.S. central bank should do more to help him to boost the economy. His remarks, which seemed to break with the time-honored standard of central bank autonomy, suggested Trump would like to keep a lid on the U.S. dollar as part of his efforts to reduce the U.S. trade deficit. High interest rates could draw capital away from emerging-market economies towards the United States, boosting the U.S. currency. Currencies from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru firmed between 0.3 percent and 1.4 percent. But the Brazilian real weakened 0.7 percent after a string of voting intention polls showed former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, the market's preferred candidate, was still failing to gain traction. "Up to a few days ago, the market was not contemplating a scenario in which Alckmin is out of a second-round vote, but it has begun to price that possibility," Nova Futura economist Pedro Silveira said. Alckmin is backed by a wide coalition and has committed to an agenda of structural reforms and budget cuts. But he has consistently trailed behind several of his rivals, including jailed former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro. The benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.1 percent, but shares in Minerva SA soared on reports that investors were considering taking the beef exporter private through a tender offer or a capitalization. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1046.33 1.23 -10.77 MSCI LatAm 2509.92 0.05 -11.29 Brazil Bovespa 76252.53 -0.1 -0.20 Mexico IPC 49163.84 0.78 -0.39 Argentina MerVal 26223.42 -0.06 -12.78 Colombia IGBC 12119.79 0.37 6.59 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9843 -0.69 -16.84 Mexico peso 18.8735 0.66 4.37 Chile peso 663.92 0.59 -7.42 Colombia peso 2987.86 1.38 -0.20 Peru sol 3.296 0.30 -1.79 Argentina peso (interbank) 29.9000 -0.07 -37.79 Argentina peso (parallel) 29.8 -0.50 -35.47 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Additional reporting by Claudia Violante in São Paulo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)