EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken as coronavirus cases rise

    By Susan Mathew
    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on
Monday with Mexico's peso breaking a four-session winning streak
as number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the region rose,
while the region's main stock indexes traded mixed.
    Brazil on Sunday registered 620 new deaths while the total
number of infections were well over 3.3 million. In Mexico, the
cases tally stood at 522,162.
    Brazil's real lost 0.5% against a weaker dollar. 
    FX strategists at JP Morgan said the recent political
uncertainty in the country will see the real underperforming
regional peers in the near term. Last week two more cabinet
secretaries resigned from the government, unhappy with the pace
of reforms. 
    A central bank survey, however, showed Brazil's 2020
economic growth outlook year brightened for a seventh week in a
row, now expected to contact only 5.5% compared with the
previous 6.5% estimate.
    Mexico's peso fell 0.2%. Late on Friday, Mexico's
central bank Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said there is still
room to cut the benchmark interest rate but the decision will
depend on how economic indicators evolve.
    The central bank had cut the key interest rate by 50 basis
points to 4.5% last week - the lowest level in four years.
    Chile's peso extended losses to a third straight
session, even as prices of its main export good, copper, rose.

    Investors this week will be watching for minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's previous meeting or any clues about an
anticipated shift in the policy outlook.
    Some relief, meanwhile, came from a scheduled review of a
Phase one U.S.-China trade deal being postponed, leaving the
deal intact for the time being.
    Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa swung in volatile
trade, last trading down 0.3% as financial heavyweights dragged.
Mexico's IPC index notched over two-month highs before
retreating. 
    "Outside of China, the rest of emerging markets (stocks) do
not appear as attractive," said equity strategists at JP Morgan.
"The relative performance of EM vs developed markets is closely
tied to EM currencies, which has struggled to pick up despite
the recent dollar weakness." 
    "EM ex-China is largely value driven. Value needs to be
outperforming growth in order for EM ex China to work, which we
believe is unlikely in the current low-yield environment."
    Argentina and Colombian markets were closed for local
holiday. Argentina's government on Sunday officially unveiled
its amended bond restructuring offer and said creditors would
have until August 28 to approve it. It filed the offer to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1431 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1099.55     0.58
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               1996.86    -0.95
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         101072.99    -0.28
                                   
 Mexico IPC              38882.79    -0.17
                                   
 Chile IPSA               4041.19      0.6
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.4539    -0.50
                                   
 Mexico peso              22.0220    -0.22
                                   
 Chile peso                   805    -1.01
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.5767    -0.17
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
