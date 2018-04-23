EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken on rising U.S. bond yields, oil decline

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened sharply on Monday as expectations of accelerating U.S. inflation pushed U.S. bond yields higher, reducing the allure of emerging market assets. Yields on 10-year U.S. debt hit their highest in over four years as huge tax cuts and a two-year budget agreement drove the Treasury to ramp up borrowing. Rising inflation expectations due to fiscal stimulus and a recovering U.S. economy have also fueled bets the Federal Reserve could hike rates at a faster-than-expected pace. "Higher U.S. yields are a negative for risk-taking, which is boosting the value of the dollar worldwide," said Dan Kawa, a partner at Flag Asset Management. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a broad range of emerging-market currencies, with Latin American currencies among the most vulnerable. Currencies in Chile and Brazil weakened 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. The Mexican and Colombian pesos led the losses, dropping more than 1 percent, in the wake of falling crude prices. Oil prices fell after Iran's oil minister said there would be no need to extend a deal on supply restraint if crude prices rose further. Since early 2017, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC crude producers have curbed output with the aim of eliminating a global oil glut. The pact runs until the end of 2018. Latin American equities were mostly down due to risk aversion, although local drivers kept a lid on losses. The benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.7 percent, weighed down by blue chips such as state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and miner Vale SA . For-profit college operator Kroton Educacional SA jumped as much as 8.1 percent to a one-month high after it agreed to buy a controlling stake in Somos Educação SA , foraying deeper into primary education. Somos shares soared nearly 50 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1155.62 -1.08 0.85 MSCI LatAm 2990.94 -1.32 7.17 Brazil Bovespa 84938.06 -0.72 11.17 Mexico IPC 48459.83 0.06 -1.81 Chile IPSA 5683.65 -0.1 2.14 Chile IGPA 28563.98 -0.04 2.08 Colombia IGBC 12354.50 -0.11 8.65 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4428 -0.93 -3.76 Mexico peso 18.8315 -1.65 4.61 Chile peso 600.3 -0.73 2.39 Colombia peso 2796.77 -1.45 6.62 Peru sol 3.227 -0.22 0.31 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.2300 -0.10 -8.06 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.53 0.10 -6.33 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)