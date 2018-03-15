FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm equities fall for 3rd session on trade war fears

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Latin American equities
slumped for the third straight session on Thursday, as traders
said fears of a trade war continued, with Brazil's Bovespa
 leading losses due in part to disappointing results at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
    Earlier in the week, sources told Reuters that U.S.
President Donald Trump was seeking to impose tariffs on up to
$60 billion of Chinese imports, targeting the technology and
telecommunications sectors.
    Trade fears did not subside after a White House spokesman
said on Wednesday the Trump administration was looking to reduce
China's trade surplus with the United States by $100 billion.

    On Thursday, Trump said on Twitter the country has a trade
deficit with Canada, despite having a surplus., and the United
States placed sanctions on a number of Russian entities and
individuals for their involvement in meddling with the 2016 U.S.
election.
    "What is contributing to the caution is insecurity about the
U.S. government becoming more and more protectionist," said
Cleber Alessie Machado, a trader at brokerage H.Commcor.
    Losses were generally mild, and Brazil's Bovespa was the
only big loser in the region, trading off 0.84 percent in
afternoon trade.
    Preferred shares in Petrobras, as Petroleo Brasileiro is
known, fell 3.3 percent after the company posted a massive
fourth-quarter loss, largely due to the settlement of a class
action lawsuit and federal tax refinancing. Overall, shares in
Petrobras accounted for about a third of the Bovespa's fall.

    Across Latin America, Mexico's benchmark IPC index
fell 0.12 percent, Chile's IPSA slipped 0.2 percent, and
Argentina's Merval dropped 0.21 percent.
    Latin American currencies were also down across the board
after Larry Kudlow on Wednesday accepted the position of top
economic adviser to Trump.
    Kudlow, a longtime supporter of maintaining a strong dollar,
reiterated those beliefs in comments on Wednesday and said he
had no reason to believe Trump disagreed.

    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1652 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1216.38     -0.19       5.2
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    3061.66     -1.19      9.56
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               85327.69     -0.84     11.68
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   48097.50     -0.12     -2.55
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5607.37      -0.2      0.77
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   28075.47     -0.12      0.34
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             32756.26     -0.21      8.95
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11397.10       0.3      0.23
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 6622.05      9.28    -79.11
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.2865     -0.80      0.82
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   18.7150     -0.67      5.26
                                                  
 Chile peso                     605.45     -0.72      1.52
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2848.46     -0.23      4.69
 Peru sol                        3.263     -0.31     -0.80
                                                  
 Argentina peso                20.2650     -0.12     -8.22
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  20.75      0.10     -7.33
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
