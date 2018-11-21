EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities, FX weighed on by Brazil stocks, real

(Rewrites to update prices, adds economist's quotes) By Aaron Saldanha Nov 21 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, hurt by weakening assets in heavyweight Brazil, whose markets reopened for trade and reflected some of the weakness the rest of the region had shown on Tuesday. MSCI's index of Latin America stocks and currencies fell 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent on Wednesday, despite some signs of optimism in other countries. Brazilian securities have major weighting on both indexes. Reports of Apple Inc cutting iPhone production orders led to a rout. It spread over fears of slowing global growth, softening investor sentiment towards Latin American over the last two sessions. Assets in the continent's top economy side-stepped weakness which engulfed the region on Tuesday but sold off as they traded again on Wednesday. Stocks on Brazil's benchmark dropped 0.7 percent, with the energy and materials sectors dragging down the index the most. State-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA and iron ore miner Vale SA fell 3.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, adjusting for the decline their American Depository Receipts saw on Tuesday. Higher commodity prices on Wednesday softened the adjustment, however. The real softened 1.1 percent, its worst one-day performance in more than three weeks. Mexican stocks slid 0.7 percent after a lawmaker presented a bill that would require the consent of indigenous communities before granting mining concessions on their land. Mining firm Industrias Penoles fell 7.2 percent while Grupo Mexico SAB de CV closed at its lowest in more than two years. However, the peso firmed about 0.6 percent against a dollar which was weakened by investors exiting safe haven assets. The peso has firmed around 1.2 percent to about 20.26 per dollar from hitting near four-month closing lows last week. "We think the exchange rate is going to remain where it is now, we think it will be close to 20 pesos a dollar by the end of this year," said Alexis Milo, chief economist for Mexico at HSBC. "That pretty much depends on not having new surprises which increase market concerns and implies they come up with a budget that is credible." The scrapping of an already begun airport project by the incoming administration and a senator's proposal to cap or eliminate some banking commissions have shaken investor sentiment in the last the few weeks. President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration is due to present the budget in the next few weeks, with investors eager to see the direction policy will take. Argentina's stocks benchmark rose 1.9 percent to make back some of the 4.5 percent loss seen on Tuesday, but the peso weakened. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2138 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 975.04 0.25 -15.83 MSCI LatAm 2605.13 -0.77 -7.89 Brazil Bovespa 87268.80 -0.72 14.22 Mexico IPC 41499.93 -0.71 -15.91 Chile IPSA 5128.45 0.55 0.55 Argentina MerVal 30262.92 1.85 0.66 Colombia IGBC 12081.99 0.5 6.26 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7980 -0.24 -12.76 Mexico peso 20.2377 0.55 -2.66 Chile peso 667.2 0.61 -7.88 Colombia peso 3190.28 0.18 -6.53 Peru sol 3.376 0.24 -4.12 Argentina peso 36.2600 -0.17 -48.70 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)