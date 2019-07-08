EMERGING MARKETS-Latam forex gains, Bovespa hits new high on pension reform prospects

(Updates prices, adds quote) By Agamoni Ghosh July 8 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Monday led by Brazil's Bovespa which scaled a record high on prospects that the country's pension reform bill will pass in the House of Representatives, while most currencies in the region gained against the dollar. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 0.8%, outperforming the broader emerging markets index on the back of gains among heavyweights Brazil and Mexico while currencies gained 0.5%. The Bovespa touched a record high on optimism over pension reform, while the real rose 0.4%. Brazilian House speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Saturday he expects the lower house of Congress to begin voting on the bill on Tuesday. Any Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) requires a favorable vote of at least 308 of the 513 deputies and House Minister Onyx Lorenzoni believes close to 330 votes are in favor of the pension proposal. A special committee in Congress had passed the basic text of a bill that aims to generate savings of around 1 trillion reais ($264 billion) over 10 years, shore up public finances, and spur investment and economic growth. "The big picture is that after last week's approval they are fine tuning the bill and the expectations are constructive given the moves in the assets prices. The overall sentiment seems to be quite positive," said Mauricio Oreng, Senior Market Strategist at Rabobank, Brazil. In stocks, Brazilian airline Gol rose over 2% after the carrier said it expects unit passenger revenue to increase by 24% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. Miner Vale rose 1.5% as Dalian iron ore recouped some of its losses from late last week, buoyed by expectations of strong demand. Mexican stocks and the peso strengthened 0.5%, while Chile's peso fell 0.5% on the back of lower copper prices, the country's main export. Colombia's peso softened marginally while stocks rose 0.2%. Markets in Argentina were shut for a public holiday on Monday and Brazilian exchanges will be closed on Tuesday for a regional holiday. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 19:45 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1046.30 -1.29 MSCI LatAm 2931.93 0.76 Brazil Bovespa 104454.76 0.35 Mexico IPC 43626.04 0.51 Chile IPSA 5063.08 -0.25 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12869.26 0.22 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8055 0.33 Mexico peso 18.9135 0.50 Chile peso 686.7 -0.49 Colombia peso 3215.5 -0.26 Peru sol 3.285 0.15 Argentina peso - - (interbank) (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)