EMERGING MARKETS-Latam forex, stocks boosted by U.S.-China trade deal prospects

By Aaron Saldanha Jan 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose and currencies firmed on Wednesday as increased prospects that the United States and China could reach a trade deal improved investor appetite for risk. Chinese and U.S. officials ended talks that had lasted longer than expected on Wednesday amid signs of progress, with officials saying details would be released soon. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks, which had shed 9.3 percent during 2018 partly due to concerns about trade, was up 1.4 percent on Wednesday. A significant amount of Latin American resources are exported to China. Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note that signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks should support emerging markets. They said the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December rate meeting - due later in the day - and upcoming comments by Fed members would be key factors for the dollar in the near term. Brazil's Bovespa stocks benchmark tacked on 1.2 percent on gains clocked across the board. Resources stocks accounted for most of the rise of the index, which hit a new all-time high. Shares of miner Vale SA, the world's top iron ore and nickel producer, were 2.6 percent higher. Brazilian energy stocks were boosted by a 2.6 percent rise in oil prices. Common shares of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA jumped 2.2 percent. In Brazil's bond market, the surplus yield investors receive by holding local 10-year bonds as compared to U.S. 10-year bonds its lowest in about 11 and a half years during the session - at 636.46 basis points. "Despite the rally in Brazilian assets, we see decent room for longer-end rates to continue falling. However, positioning has become less favourable," wrote Morgan Stanley's strategists. Mexico's peso firmed half a percent to trade at a more than two-month peak. Chile's stocks rose 0.6 percent while its peso firmed as prices of copper - the country's top export - hit one-week highs on signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks. Colombia's peso shot up more than 1 percent to hit an over two-month peak, before giving up some ground while Argentina's peso also firmed. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1419 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 990.72 1.56 MSCI LatAm 2805.99 1.37 Brazil Bovespa 93111.05 1.17 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5254.83 0.58 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.6929 0.59 Mexico peso 19.2632 0.49 Chile peso 677.9 0.31 Colombia peso 3127.63 0.68 Peru sol 3.335 0.15 Argentina peso 37.5000 0.24 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)