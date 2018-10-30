FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam forex, stocks bounce, Mexican shares hit 32-month low

Susan Mathew

4 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks
firmed on Tuesday, recovering from steep losses in the previous
session as modest gains on Wall Street helped risk appetite,
although Mexican stocks hit a 32-month low on political anxiety.
    Global markets were cautious after the latest salvo in the
U.S.-China trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump said he
believed "a great deal" can be struck with Beijing on trade, but
warned that he was ready with new tariffs if a deal is not
possible.
    Gains of about 0.3 percent in the Brazilian real and
the Mexican peso helped limit the fall in MSCI index of
Latin American currencies as the dollar firmed.
A 2 percent rise in Brazil stocks kept the MSCI Latin
American stock index steady.
    "Markets are trying to get their bearings after the steep
sell-off yesterday. So, its not surprising to see them
consolidating (gains)," said Win Thin, global head of emerging
market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
    Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA, Brazil's largest
telecommunications company was the top gainer on the stock
index, jumping 8 percent after it reported a 160 percent rise in
q1uarterly profit.
    Mexico's peso climbed, although stocks declined by a
half-percent to their lowest since February 2016.
    On Monday, the peso and stocks dropped sharply after
Mexico's incoming president said his government would cancel
construction of a partially built $13 billion new airport for
Mexico City and as some U.S. troops reached the Mexican border
as part of a force of more than 5,000 to help stop a migrant
caravan.
    Shares of airport operators continued to fall with ASUR
 shedding 3.9 percent and GAP declining more
than 4.5 percent.  

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT:
 Stock indexes                  Latest    Daily %       YTD %
                                           change      change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           933.26     -0.16      -19.31
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                     2622.55     -0.02       -7.25
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                85420.92      1.94       11.80
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                    43672.46     -0.47      -11.51
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                     5054.03     -0.19       -0.19
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              29264.02      1.27       -2.67
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                 12429.14      0.05        9.31
                                                   
                                                             
 Currencies                               Daily %       YTD %
                                           change      change
                                 Latest            
 Brazil real                     3.7046      0.36      -10.65
                                                   
 Mexico peso                    20.0067      0.24       -1.54
                                                   
 Chile peso                       693.1     -0.40      -11.32
                                                   
 Colombia peso                  3198.29     -0.42       -6.76
 Peru sol                         3.358     -0.12       -3.60
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)     36.8400      0.22      -49.51
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)           36      1.39      -46.58
                                                   
 




 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
