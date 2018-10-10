EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX and stocks weaken, Brazil's real ends winning streak

By Susan Mathew and Claudia Violante Oct 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies weakened on Wednesday, with Brazil's real currency breaking a seven-day winning streak as investors were rattled by federal prosecutors starting a probe into allegations of fraud against presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro's chief economist. The real fell more than 1 percent, breaking its longest winning streak since November 2011 on news of the investigation into claims Paulo Guedes mismanaged 1 billion reais ($266.6 million) that public pension funds put in his investment vehicles starting in 2009. The real had gained more than 9 percent over the last seven sessions on optimism that Bolsonaro would win the second-round vote and address the country's urgent economic issues with Guedes' help. Investor nerves were further frayed by Bolsonaro saying he was unwilling to sell power generation assets, suggesting he could dial back on a key campaign promise to privatize some state-controlled companies. "The recent statements by Bolsonaro ... indicate less privatization impetus than Guedes, and raises doubts about the viability of the main reforms," ​​said Evandro Buccini, chief economist at Rio Bravo Investments. Shares of state-run power company Eletrobras tumbled as much as 14.9 percent on the comments before cutting some losses to trade 7.5 percent lower, taking the benchmark stock index down more than 2 percent. Argentina's peso weakened for the first time in four sessions on fears of risk associated with the central bank's mechanism for mopping up liquidity and curbing dollar demand. The central bank started selling short-term debt called leliqs at rates as high as 74 percent since last week. But, after repeated warnings from analysts that the sale of leliqs worth billions of pesos would not be sustainable, investors worried about the growing indebtedness of the bank as it continues to sell notes. The Mexican peso continued its slide, in line with broader emerging market counterparts. MSCI's emerging market currency index was marginally lower. Stock indices also fell, with Buenos Aires' Merval index down 2.2 percent to its lowest in a month, while Mexico's IPC shed more than half a percent, following a slide in global equities. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1909 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 993.99 -0.15 -14.2 MSCI LatAm 2753.90 0.21 -2.63 Brazil Bovespa 84111.17 -2.3 10.09 Mexico IPC 48165.08 -0.7 -2.41 Chile IPSA 5244.97 -1.19 -1.19 Argentina MerVal 28942.59 -2.26 -3.74 Colombia IGBC 12393.36 -0.91 8.99 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7600 -1.32 -11.88 Mexico peso 19.1210 -0.43 3.02 Chile peso 686.3 -0.86 -10.44 Colombia peso 3093 -1.06 -3.59 Peru sol 3.328 -0.06 -2.73 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.1200 0.05 -49.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 37 1.35 -48.03 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Claudia Violante in Sau Paulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)