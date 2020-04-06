Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cheered by slowing coronavirus toll; Brazil's real leads

    By Ambar Warrick
    April 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on
Monday, coming off four-year lows as optimism over a slowdown in
coronavirus-related deaths and new cases eased some selling
pressure on risk assets.
    Brazil's real eyed its best day in a year against the
dollar, while stocks in the country surged. Still, the
day's gains were small in the face of an extended rout over the
past month, which had seen risk assets plumb multi-year lows.
    Sentiment was strengthened as the death toll from the virus
appeared to be slowing across several European hot spots,
sparking hopes that the pandemic could be contained with the
right measures.
    "This has us looking at a fairly classic ‘risk on‘ FX market
response this morning, although we think today's better feel is
just a blip in the otherwise more challenging environment," TD
Securities wrote in a note.
    Disruptions to business activity from the virus are expected
to push the global economy into a deep recession this year, with
a string of dismal PMIs last week heralding as much.
    Brazil's real jumped 2%, while the Bovespa stocks index
added around 7%. Financial stocks led gains on the index despite
the country's central bank cracking down on bank dividends and
share buybacks to maintain liquidity amid the pandemic.

    Chile's peso also rose, taking support from higher
prices of copper, the country's top export. Copper prices rose
as several Chilean miners flagged possible output cuts due to
production being affected by the virus.
    Chilean stocks also added about 3.6%, reaching a
three-week high.
    Mexico's peso lagged most of its regional peers, as
the country's plan to combat the economic shocks from the
outbreak sparked criticisms that it would not suffice.

    Fitch Ratings also downgraded Mexico's state-run oil and gas
firm, Pemex, citing a downturn in the global oil industry due to
the outbreak.
    Falling demand coupled with a supply glut sent oil prices
crashing in March, adding further pressure to oil-sensitive
currencies such as Mexico's and Colombia's peso
    The Colombian currency rose about 0.9% for the day, while
stocks in the country added 2.9%. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT
    
    Stock indexes             Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          852.66               2.52
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1583.14               6.75
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               74635.81               7.33
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   34469.86               4.22
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3813.17               3.78
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1160.13               2.89
                                        
                                                         
       Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.2456               1.50
                                        
 Mexico peso                   24.8270               0.54
                                        
 Chile peso                      853.8               1.28
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3985.07               0.73
 Peru sol                       3.4198               1.11
                                        
 Argentina peso                64.9000               0.02
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)
