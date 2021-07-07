Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cut losses after Fed minutes

By Ambar Warrick, Susan Mathew

0 Min Read

    * Colombian peso drops 1.4% as oil prices slide
    * Chilean constitution drafting process in focus

 (Updates prices after Fed minutes,)
    By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew
    July 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies cut a chunk of
their session losses on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal
Reserve's last meeting took the dollar a leg lower, while
sliding oil prices pushed Colombia's peso to two-month lows. 
    Brazil's real was down 0.4%, having lost up to
1.6% earlier on Wednesday to hit a one-month trough, while
Mexico's peso reversed its losses entirely.
    Rising copper prices helped Chile's peso recover
after losing as much as 1.3%. It was last trading down 0.5%. 
    Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial
further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as
not having yet been met," but as a whole felt it needed to be
prepared to act if those risks materialize.
    "It wasn't a big change. I don't think there's any big
takeaways from this other than they are going to begin talking
about tapering at the next meeting officially, which is not
unexpected," said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist
at Sterling Capital Management in Jupiter, Florida.
    Emerging market currencies had taken a hit after the Fed's
last meeting when it sounded surprisingly hawkish. Fears of a
sooner-than-expected tapering brought back memories of a dive in
2013, while potentially higher U.S. interest rates narrow the
gap between interest rates which make EM currencies attractive. 
  
    Colombia's peso dropped 1.4% to 3,828 per dollar. Oil
prices slid as investors feared this week's collapse in OPEC+
talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way.
    Anti-government protests, the coronavirus pandemic, and a
second credit rating downgrade have knocked the oil exporting
Andean currency down almost 11% this year, compared to an over
40% rise in crude prices.
    In Chile, all eyes are now on the process for drafting a new
constitution. Delegates on Sunday chose a woman from Chile's
majority indigenous Mapuche people to lead them in the process.

    Peru's sol extended losses to a fifth straight
session as thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Tuesday
to protest uncertainty over the result of the presidential
election a month ago. 
    Sources said socialist Pedro Castillo, expected to be
confirmed as Peru's next president, is drawing up a "hybrid"
Cabinet of technocrats and political allies, with a moderate in
line to run the economy ministry. He expects mining firms to
accept 'prudent' tax changes, a top adviser told Reuters

    Most Latam stock markets rose, with Brazil's Bovespa
pulling away from two-month lows.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
   Stock indexes           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets      1340.19    -0.47
                                     
 MSCI LatAm                 2540.62     0.65
                                     
 Brazil Bovespa           127051.43     1.56
                                     
 Mexico IPC                50066.32     0.03
                                     
 Chile IPSA                 4174.43     0.21
                                     
 Argentina MerVal          63014.96   -0.862
                                     
 Colombia COLCAP            1286.56     1.14
                                     
                                            
      Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                     change
 Brazil real                 5.2298    -0.38
                                     
 Mexico peso                19.9485     0.31
                                     
 Chile peso                     750    -0.47
                                     
 Colombia peso                 3828    -1.37
                                     
 Peru sol                    3.9495    -0.21
                                     
 Argentina peso             95.9400    -0.02
 (interbank)                         
                                     
 
    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up