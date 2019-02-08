EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX ends week softer as strong dollar exacts toll

(Recasts, updates prices, adds market strategists' quotes) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies softened against a firm dollar on Friday to clock their worst weekly performance in more than two and a half months, while resolute Brazilian stocks helped the MSCI Latin American equities benchmark weather broad regional weakness on the day. Investors shuffled their portfolios this week, exiting some positions in emerging market currencies as fears about slowing global growth amid U.S.-China trade tensions prodded them to pile into the dollar, which notched its biggest weekly gain since August. Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note they were cutting exposure to emerging markets and buying the safe-haven yen which could benefit if risk appetite falls. Developing world assets had rallied strongly on a dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve late last month on further interest rate raises. While there were more gains to be had if a broad dollar decline occurred, the strategists wrote, "the U.S. risk outlook and its implications for global exposures suggest a less aggressive EM trading stance from here." MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dipped 0.2 percent on Friday, to top off a weekly slide of about 1.3 percent. The MSCI Latin American stocks index gained 0.2 percent on the day, aided by a 1 percent rise in Brazilian shares. For the week, however, the regional index shed about 3.4 percent. Gains among Sao Paulo-traded stocks were seen in most sectors but financials and materials shares performed particularly strongly. Miner Vale SA gained 3.8 percent, climbing off Thursday's 10-month closing low. The firm has been plagued by uncertainty as its tries to move past a dam burst last month that left hundreds dead. Brazil's real weakened 0.3 percent while the spread, or difference in yield, of local Brazilian 10-year bonds over their U.S. peers hit its highest in more than three weeks. Mexico's peso was little changed, while Mexican stocks dropped with cement giant Cemex skidding 1.6 percent, a day after its surprise fourth-quarter loss jolted investors. Argentina's peso softened about 0.2 percent, while local stocks rose about 2 percent to recover most of the ground they gave up during Thursday's 2.2 percent slide, which was induced by traders booking profits. Chile's peso held course, while stocks in the country slid 0.9 percent. Colombia's peso was little changed, while the country's equities benchmark fell 0.2 percent. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2146 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1036.03 -0.57 MSCI LatAm 2851.15 0.19 Brazil Bovespa 95343.10 0.99 Mexico IPC 43180.45 -1.02 Chile IPSA 5379.09 -0.88 Argentina MerVal 36664.24 2.05 Colombia IGBC 11895.63 -0.24 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7293 0.06 Mexico peso 19.0835 0.03 Chile peso 658.15 -0.05 Colombia peso 3113.55 0.05 Peru sol 3.322 0.06 Argentina peso (interbank) 37.8100 0.16 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)