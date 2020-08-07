Bonds News
August 7, 2020 / 3:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls on U.S.-China tension, Brazil real lags for week

Shreyashi Sanyal

5 Min Read

    * Brazilian real biggest weekly decliner among peers
    * Latam stocks set to log first weekly decline in six 
    * Trump attack on China apps bruises risk, boosts dollar

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday,
with Brazil's real lagging peers for the week as U.S. President
Donald Trump's steps toward banning popular Chinese mobile apps
helped the dollar gain some lost ground.
    The real crumbled 1.7% against a strengthening dollar
after the Trump administration unveiled bans on U.S.
transactions with China's ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app
TikTok, and Tencent, operator of messenger app WeChat,
which go into effect in 45 days.
    "Apart from the obvious fallout to Tencent and ByteDance,
Washington's move is sure to ratchet up geopolitical tensions
with Beijing once again, after a relatively quiet couple of
weeks," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "It highlights the challenges Chinese companies will have,
emerging internationally from behind the great firewall of China
protective cocoon."
    Brazil's currency fell 3.8% for the week, tracking its worst
weekly decline in more than a month following an interest rate
cut by the central bank on Wednesday and as figures showed the
economy's jobless rate shot to a three-year high.
    Latest data showed Brazilian inflation in July rose the most
in four years for that month, but the annual measure remained
significantly below the central bank's year-end target.
 
    Economic indicators in the United States also remained
subdued as data showed U.S. employment growth slowed
considerably in July amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
Wall Street opened lower following the report.
    Mexico's peso declined and was set for a weekly fall
in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and as the U.S. State
Department urged citizens not to travel to Mexico, despite
easing a global travel ban.
    Commodity-linked currencies such as the Chilean peso
and the Colombian peso also came under pressure. 
    The Chilean currency was hit by a decrease in prices of
copper, its main export. Data showed consumer prices rose 0.1%
in July, while inflation in the 12 months to July hit 2.5%,
tending toward the low end of the central bank's target range.

    S&P Global Ratings said it will raise its sovereign credit
ratings on Ecuador when the government issues new bonds this
month under a debt restructuring. Ecuador earlier in the week
won overwhelming investor support for a $17.4 billion foreign
debt restructuring.
    The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks
tumbled nearly 2%, on track for its first weekly decline in six
weeks. Sao Paulo shares were the weakest on the day,
with heavyweights Vale and Petrobras
dragging.     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:    
        Stock indexes                 Latest      Daily %
                                                  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                1091.59          -1.35
 MSCI LatAm                           2006.94          -1.96
 Brazil Bovespa                     103010.27          -1.07
 Mexico IPC                          37997.06              0
 Chile IPSA                           3995.43           0.67
 Argentina MerVal                    51102.68          0.037
 Colombia COLCAP                      1142.18           0.37
                                                            
            Currencies                Latest      Daily %
                                                  change
 Brazil real                           5.4344          -1.70
 Mexico peso                          22.5490          -0.80
 Chile peso                             781.5          -1.25
 Colombia peso                        3743.18          -0.08
 Peru sol                              3.5488          -0.20
 Argentina peso (interbank)           72.7600          -0.08
                                               
 Argentina peso (parallel)                129           2.33
                                               
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
