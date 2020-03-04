EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm against recovering dollar

* Mexican peso jumps more than 1% * Brazil GDP shows 2019 growth slowed, 2020 looks weak * Brazil Feb service PMIs expand at slowest pace in 8 months * Rising oil prices lift Colombian peso By Susan Mathew March 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday, with Mexico's peso jumping more than 1%, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a surprise interest rate cut to help counter the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak. Regional currencies had rallied on Tuesday after the Fed cut rates by 50 basis points in an off-schedule move, but they ended lower as the move stoked fears that the extent of the economic fallout might be far more than anticipated and that regional central banks might follow suit. But in line with broader emerging market peers, Latam currencies firmed on Wednesday against a recovering dollar. Edward Glossop, a Latin America economist at Capital Economics, attributed the rally to higher appeal for EM currencies, given wider interest rate differentials after the rate cut, as well as rebounding commodity prices. Oil exporter Colombia's peso firmed half a percent as crude prices rose on hopes that OPEC would cut output, while Chile's peso firmed 0.4% as copper prices rose. Chile is the world's largest producer of the red metal and the currency tends to track its prices. Mexico's peso firmed up to 1.4%. Mexico's plans to speed up public spending and is urging the private sector to boost investment to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday, adding that the government is working closely with Bank of Mexico to coordinate a suitable response. Brazil's real marked a fresh all-time low in volatile trading. The currency was last at 4.518 to the dollar. Data on Wednesday showed growth in Brazil's economy slowed last year with momentum pointing to a weak 2020, while a separate survey showed the country's dominant services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in February. An official from Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday said the government would lower the country's 2020 growth forecast on March 12, but not below a politically sensitive 2%. As the Fed move sent other central banks scrambling to take appropriate action, speculation is rife that Brazil's central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 4%. The bank had cut four times last year and once this year. Stocks in Brazil and Chile rallied strongly, in line with U.S. futures. IRB Brasil Resseguros' 25% slump was the most on Sao Paulo's main index after Berkshire Hathaway denied media reports that it was a shareholder in the Brazilian reinsurer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1035.74 0.77 MSCI LatAm 2489.41 -0.3 Brazil Bovespa 106593.78 1 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4349.47 1.4 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.5222 -0.27 Mexico peso 19.3330 0.59 Chile peso 810.8 -0.46 Colombia peso 3440.95 0.59 Peru sol 3.4127 0.29 Argentina peso 62.3500 -0.06 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)