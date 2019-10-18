EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm against weak dollar, stocks steady

By Susan Mathew Oct 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday against a dollar that remained pressured by a strong euro as the focus stayed on Brexit developments. Brazil's real gained 0.4% and Mexico's peso rose 0.1% to resume its gaining streak for a seventh session in eight. Chile's peso hit its highest in a month. The dollar slipped again as the euro extended last session's rally and hit a seven-week high after Britain and the European Union clinched a deal on Thursday for an orderly British exit from the bloc. Regional stocks tracked Wall Street's lackluster moves and traded flat. Sentiment had taken a hit after data showed the Chinese economy expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years, reinforcing global growth slowdown fears and reiterating the need for a U.S.-China trade deal. MSCI's Latam shares index fell, looking set to break a seven-session winning streak. On the week, the index was poised for a third week of gains. Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro were the biggest boosts on Brazil's main index after the state oil firm posted a significant production boost in the third quarter. In Mexico, conglomerate Alfa was among the worst performers on the IPC index after it reported double-digit drops in revenue and net profit for the third quarter. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1359 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1026.70 -0.16 MSCI LatAm 2714.09 -0.22 Brazil Bovespa 105168.69 0.15 Mexico IPC 43491.07 0.03 Chile IPSA 5176.57 0.08 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC 12857.43 0.02 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1446 0.59 Mexico peso 19.1765 0.09 Chile peso 709.64 0.25 Colombia peso 3433.7 0.43 Peru sol 3.3458 0.10 Argentina peso 58.3400 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)