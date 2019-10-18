Energy
October 18, 2019 / 2:13 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm against weak dollar, stocks steady

Susan Mathew

3 Min Read

    By Susan Mathew
    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on
Monday against a dollar that remained pressured by a strong euro
as the focus stayed on Brexit developments. 
    Brazil's real gained 0.4% and Mexico's peso
rose 0.1% to resume its gaining streak for a seventh session in
eight. Chile's peso hit its highest in a month.  
    The dollar slipped again as the euro extended last session's
rally and hit a seven-week high after Britain and the European
Union clinched a deal on Thursday for an orderly British exit
from the bloc.
    Regional stocks tracked Wall Street's lackluster moves and
traded flat. Sentiment had taken a hit after data showed the
Chinese economy expanded at its weakest pace in almost 30 years,
reinforcing global growth slowdown fears and reiterating the
need for a U.S.-China trade deal. 
    MSCI's Latam shares index fell, looking set
to break a seven-session winning streak. On the week, the index
was poised for a third week of gains.
    Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro were the
biggest boosts on Brazil's main index after the state
oil firm posted a significant production boost in the third
quarter. 
    In Mexico, conglomerate Alfa was among the worst
performers on the IPC index after it reported
double-digit drops in revenue and net profit for the third
quarter.
    
  Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1359 GMT:
   Stock indexes            Latest    Daily %
                                      change
 MSCI Emerging Markets       1026.70    -0.16
                                      
 MSCI LatAm                  2714.09    -0.22
                                      
 Brazil Bovespa            105168.69     0.15
                                      
 Mexico IPC                 43491.07     0.03
                                      
 Chile IPSA                  5176.57     0.08
                                      
 Argentina MerVal                  -        -
                                      
 Colombia IGBC              12857.43     0.02
                                      
                                             
       Currencies           Latest    Daily %
                                      change
 Brazil real                  4.1446     0.59
                                      
 Mexico peso                 19.1765     0.09
                                      
 Chile peso                   709.64     0.25
                                      
 Colombia peso                3433.7     0.43
 Peru sol                     3.3458     0.10
                                      
 Argentina peso              58.3400    -0.03
 (interbank)                          
                                      
  
     
    
    


    

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Macfie)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below