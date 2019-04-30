EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm as dollar eases with eye on Fed, Venezuela

(NOTE: There will be no Latam-focused emerging market report on May 1 as most regional markets will be closed on account of the Labor Day holiday. Reuters will resume coverage on Thursday, May 2.) By Susan Mathew April 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Tuesday as the dollar lost ground a day ahead of the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day scheduled meeting as well as civil unrest in Venezuela. Analysts expect no policy changes coming out of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting, but investors want to hear how Fed Chairman Jerome Powell resolves the divergence between solid economic growth and slowing inflation. "Risks are skewed to a more dovish reaction, however, should Powell's remarks suggest the potential for rate cuts this year," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note to clients. Global oil prices rose after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for military backing to end President Nicolas Maduro's rule, but pared gains after the government said the state-run oil company's operations were not disrupted and top military leaders remained loyal. Latin American currencies firmed between 0.27% and 0.6% as the dollar fell, also hurt by the euro's strength. Brazil's real rose 0.6% on the day and inched higher in April - a month in which uncertainty regarding the pace and progress of pension reforms, seen as key to controlling the country's primary deficit, intensified. The average estimate in a Morgan Stanley client poll showed investors reduced the amount of expected savings over the next decade from Brazil's social security reform to 620 billion reais, even as the government strives to keep the target at 1.2 trillion reais. The Mexican peso's 0.3% gain contributed to its 2.5% rise on the month after two straight months of losses. Investors seemed eager to capitalize on the dollar's weakness as they looked past preliminary data showing Mexico's economy contracted in the January-March period compared with the previous three months. Argentina's peso currency extended losses to a third straight month. The central bank on Monday said it may start selling dollars below the threshold of 51.448 pesos apiece, set in October, in an attempt to control the currency's volatility. "New measures to reduce the Argentine peso's volatility should have a positive although limited impact as the size of reserves would not allow for much depletion without worrying investors further," warn Morgan Stanley analysts. Stock markets in the region ended mixed as the Wall Street benchmark S&P 500 index eked out another record closing high. Brazil shares ended 0.17% higher with retailer Magazine Luiza SA being the top gainer after it agreed to buy online shoe retailer Netshoes Ltd for approximately $62 million. Mexican stocks, however, fell 0.8% as telecoms firm America Movil fell after first-quarter revenue dipped, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte slipped after a 47% jump in quarterly net profit failed to cheer investors sufficiently. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,079.24 -0.34 MSCI LatAm 2,748.79 -0.46 Brazil Bovespa 96,353.33 0.17 Mexico IPC 44,597.32 -0.8 Chile IPSA 5,187.10 0.33 Argentina MerVal 29,571.36 2.58 Colombia IGBC 12,777.89 -0.74 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 3.9207 0.55 Mexico peso 18.9402 0.314 Chile peso 676.6 0.43 Colombia peso 3,231.25 0.52 Peru sol 3.306 0.12 Argentina peso 44.1500 0.50 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; , editing by G Crosse)