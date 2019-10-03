EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm as weak U.S. data dents dollar

(Updates prices) By Agamoni Ghosh and Susan Mathew Oct 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday as a weak reading of service sector activity in the United States raised doubts about the health of the world's largest economy and dented the dollar. U.S. services sector growth slowed to its most anemic pace in three years last month, and job growth in the largest slice of the American economy was the weakest in half a decade, a survey of purchasing managers showed. An index of Latin American currencies jumped 1.6% and was on track to post its best day in eight months with gains in regional currencies ranging between 0.5% and 1.4%. The dollar index which measure the greenback against a basket of six major rivals was down 0.2%. "We know manufacturing in the U.S. is already in recession, now we have to see if services follow suit," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist, LatAm FX at Rabobank. "For Latam currencies, the move is a short-term reaction to the dollar's weakness and expect it to fade." Brazil's real firmed 1.3% and touched its highest in two weeks bolstered by the latest reading of service sector activity in Latin America's largest economy showing an expansion in September at the fastest pace in six months. Investors will now be closely monitoring progress related to a landmark pension reform bill, whose final vote of approval from the Senate is expected to be completed by later this month. "It's not a done deal yet so that is a lingering risk, but the market is pretty much pricing in a passage, so any sign of delay or hindrance to that could result in a huge sell-off," said Lawrence. Stocks in Sao-Paulo slipped slightly. Lender BTG Pactual was the worst performer on Brazil's main index after Brazilian prosecutors said they were investigating BTG and former central bank and finance ministry officials over the alleged illegal leaking of interest rate decisions between 2010 and 2012.. State-controlled Banco do Brasil was the biggest boost to the index after it announced a 5.75 billion real ($1.39 billion) secondary share offering. Miner Vale SA followed, up 1%, after it said it expects to finish paying for most of the expenses related to the disaster at one of its facilities that killed at least 250 people by 2021. Mexican and Colombian stocks gained around half a percent each, tracking a move higher on Wall Street as the weak U.S. data raised bets of more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Stocks in Chile and Argentina slipped, with the latter breaking a four-day winning streak. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 992.62 0.35 MSCI LatAm 2630.79 1.47 Brazil Bovespa 100823.00 -0.21 Mexico IPC 42420.22 0.47 Chile IPSA 5000.10 -0.43 Argentina MerVal 30468.10 -1.052 Colombia IGBC 12866.92 0.69 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.0764 1.37 Mexico peso 19.6620 0.67 Chile peso 716.4 1.03 Colombia peso 3445.25 1.38 Peru sol 3.3698 0.54 Argentina peso 57.7300 0.17 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)