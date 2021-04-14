Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firm; Mexico's Televisa rockets on Univision merger plans

By Susan Mathew

    * Televisa soars over 30%, set for best day ever 
    * Mexican shares jump over 1%, peso hits two-month high
    * Brazil Senate launches probe into handling of COVID-19
outbreak

    By Susan Mathew
    April 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies followed
broader emerging market peers into the black on Wednesday as the
dollar slipped on falling U.S. Treasury yields, while
broadcaster Grupo Televisa's surge lifted Mexico's main stock
index more than 1%. 
    Brazil's real rose 0.6%, erasing early losses
of up to 0.3%. The Senate on Tuesday launched a probe into the
handling of one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks. 
    In practice, the inquiry is a political headache for
President Jair Bolsonaro, who is already facing record
disapproval amid Brazil's worst coronavirus wave.
    The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) last week said
South America is now the most worrying region for COVID-19
infections, as cases mount in nearly every country.
    Chile closed its borders and tightened an already strict
lockdown further earlier this month to slow the spread of the
coronavirus as the number of cases climbed past 1 million
despite one of the world's fastest vaccination
rates.
    "The recent experience of Chile suggests that it will be a
long slog for many EMs to reach the stage at which they can lift
lockdown measures significantly and without risking fresh
outbreaks," said William Jackson, Capital Economics' chief
emerging markets economist.
    On the day, as copper prices rose, Chile's peso led
gains among regional peers, up 0.2%. 
    Meanwhile, Brazil's central bank is likely to raise interest
rates by 75 basis points for a second time to 3.50% at its next
meeting in early May, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto
said on Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV, but added
that the economy still needed stimulative policy.
    
    TELEVISA BONANZA
    Shares of Televisa soared up to 32%, set for
their best day ever, after Mexico's largest broadcaster said on
Tuesday that it would combine content with U.S. broadcaster
Univision for the creation of a new Spanish-language media
company with plans to launch a global streaming platform.

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday
hailed Televisa's plans and said the operation would yield
several billion pesos in taxes.
    Televisa shares hit their highest in more than two years,
taking Mexico's IPC index up 1.3% for its best session in
over a week. 
    Mexico's peso rose 0.1% to hit a two-month high. 
    Among other regional stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index
was lifted by oil and commodity-linked stocks.   
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1408 GMT:
  Stock indexes           Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets    1337.74     1.04
                                   
 MSCI LatAm               2361.79     1.19
                                   
 Brazil Bovespa         120052.30     0.63
                                   
 Mexico IPC              48102.35     1.26
                                   
 Chile IPSA               4899.96    -0.04
                                   
 Argentina MerVal               -        -
                                   
 Colombia COLCAP          1317.35     0.37
                                   
                                          
      Currencies          Latest   Daily %
                                   change
 Brazil real               5.6826     0.61
                                   
 Mexico peso              20.0580     0.13
                                   
 Chile peso                 706.3     0.17
                                   
 Colombia peso            3663.38     0.10
                                   
 Peru sol                  3.6168     0.30
                                   
 Argentina peso           92.6700    -0.04
 (interbank)                       
                                   
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)
