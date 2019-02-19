EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX firms, Brazilian stocks mount recovery

(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds market strategists' quotes) By Aaron Saldanha Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Latin American equities benchmark rose on Tuesday, bolstered by a rebound in Brazilian shares, while Latin American currencies broadly advanced against a soft dollar. Global currency traders wound back safe-haven dollar holdings on hopes that the fresh round of U.S.-China talks would aid strained trade ties between the world's two biggest economies, setting the stage for Latin American currencies to gain. Brazilian equities climbed back above the 97,000 mark. They more than made up ground they lost on Monday amid the firing of a key aide of President Jair Bolsonaro, Gustavo Bebianno, on corruption allegations. Bolsonaro's pension reform proposal is due to be addressed in the country's Congress on Wednesday. Most investors believe reform to the pension system is key to putting Brazil, Latin America's top economy, on firmer footing. "The scandal isn't likely to damage public opinion of Bolsonaro as he is seen as acting against electoral fraud," Citigroup strategists Dirk Willer and Kenneth Lam wrote in a note. "The scandal shouldn't materially hurt the chances of pension reform, though it is a sign of political noise which is to come during the negotiation phase," Willer and Lam said, noting that Brazil's real was the developing world's worst-performing currency on Monday after the news broke. MSCI's Latin American stocks index rose 1.5 percent, as gains in Brazil overcame losses in markets such as Mexico, while its index of Latin American currencies gained 0.7 percent. Sao Paulo-traded stocks rose 1.2 percent, with gains seen across the board. The real firmed 0.3 percent, following Monday's 0.9 percent loss, while yields on local, 10-year bonds dipped for a fifth session in six. Mexico's peso, among the developing world's most traded currencies, firmed half a percent. The country's stocks benchmark dipped 0.1 percent as declines among some consumer staples stocks outweighed a 4.8 percent rise in Grupo Mexico after Citi upgraded the miner to "buy" from "neutral." Citi's global commodity team said it is bullish on copper, noting exchange inventory at 10-year lows and saying that Chinese weakness appears to be turning. The most direct copper play among developing world currencies, Chile's peso rose 0.7 percent as it tracked a gain in prices of the metal, which hit an 11-week peak on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal. "We remain bullish on the Chilean peso, which should benefit from stronger copper prices and a potential US/China trade agreement announcement," wrote Morgan Stanley strategists in their global emerging market strategy note released over the weekend. Argentina's stocks benchmark fell 2.9 percent, adjusting for weakness among American depository receipts (ADRs) of the Latin American country's firms. ADRs of energy firm YPF SA slid 3.1 percent, while the Buenos Aires-listed stock dropped 2 percent. Argentina's peso notched its weakest closing level since early October. The local central bank has been snapping up dollars, buying close to 1 billion dollars in the last month, seeking to rein in peso strength and top up dollar reserves. Colombian stocks declined 0.3 percent, with oil firm Ecopetrol SA falling half a percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2135 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1036.97 0.02 MSCI LatAm 2897.16 1.54 Brazil Bovespa 97659.15 1.19 Mexico IPC 42949.50 -0.07 Chile IPSA 5386.31 0.3 Argentina MerVal 36292.29 -2.85 Colombia IGBC 12022.63 -0.34 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7219 -0.19 Mexico peso 19.1551 0.44 Chile peso 655.2 0.79 Colombia peso 3114.25 0.55 Peru sol 3.316 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 39.2700 -1.20 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)