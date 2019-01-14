Bonds News
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gains in cautious trade, Brazil stocks clock new closing peak

Aaron Saldanha

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed
marginally in cautious trade on Monday, with Mexico's peso
notching a near three-month peak as investors waited to see the
impact a vote in the British parliament on Brexit would have on
sterling and the dollar.
    Markets in Latin America broadly made back ground lost early
in the day following unexpectedly soft trade data from China,
the destination for a significant amount of the continent's
resources exports.    
    "We got off to a pretty poor start in terms of risk aversion
which was triggered by those Chinese data numbers which
highlighted the impact the trade war is having," said Christian
Lawrence, a senior market strategist with Rabobank. 
    Tuesday's vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's
Brexit divorce deal is likely to have steep currency
implications.
    "We've seen things pick up a little bit, but volumes have
been very light, people are in 'wait-and-see' mood for
tomorrow's Brexit vote," said Rabobank's Lawrence.
    MSCI's index of Latin America's currencies
edged up 0.1 percent while its index of the region's equities
 rose 0.6 percent, pushed higher by gains among
Brazilian stocks.
    Mexico's peso traded 0.7 percent firmer, at levels
not seen since before then President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador's administration jolted investor sentiment by scrapping
an already started airport project. 
    Trading volumes of Mexico's peso, however, were only about
80 percent of their average over the past week, Refinitiv Eikon
data showed. Mexican stocks slipped 0.4 percent.
   
    Brazil's real firmed 0.3 percent while the Bovespa
stocks index tacked on 0.9 percent to end at a fresh
record closing high, as most sectors gained. 
    The benchmark has risen about 7.5 percent this month, its
best January to date since 2009, helped by optimism among
investors in Latin America's top economy about reforms proposed
by new President Jair Bolsonaro and hopes of improved U.S.-China
trade ties. 
    State-run sanitation firm Companhia de Saneamento Básico do
Estado de São Paulo - or Sabesp - was among the 
index's top gainers on Monday, jumping 5.3 percent to a record
closing peak as government officials discussed its
privatization.
    Chile's peso gained modestly against a weak dollar,
weathering lower prices of main export copper on the soft data
from China, the metal's top consumer.
    Chilean stocks ticked up to clock an over
three-month closing peak, helped by lithium miner Sociedad
Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.'s 0.6 percent rise.
    Argentine stocks lost 0.3 percent and the Argentine
peso softened about 0.2 percent. Argentina's central bank
had bought $50 million in the market earlier in the day to
soften the peso.
        
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2143 GMT
    
 Stock indexes             Latest          Daily
                                             pct
                                          change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          992.71     -0.84
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                   2,833.64      0.57
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              94,474.13      0.87
                                        
 Mexico IPC                  43,397.98     -0.36
                                        
 Chile IPSA                   5,357.15      0.08
                                        
 Argentina MerVal            33,771.24     -0.33
                                        
 Colombia IGBC               11,656.35       0.3
                                        
                                                
 Currencies                     Latest     Daily
                                             pct
                                          change
 Brazil real                    3.6978      0.01
                                        
 Mexico peso                   18.9900      0.74
                                        
 Chile peso                      673.2      0.19
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3137.6     -0.05
 Peru sol                        3.343      0.12
                                        
 Argentina peso                36.9700     -0.08
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)
