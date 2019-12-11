EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX hold gains as Fed stands pat on rates; Brazil rate decision eyed

(Updates prices) By Susan Mathew Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit its highest in a month on Wednesday ahead of a likely interest rate cut by the country's central bank, while other Latin American currencies held gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected. The real rose 0.4% to 4.1314 against a steady dollar, while Sao Paulo-listed stocks were flat. Analysts say markets have priced in what is expected to be the final rate cut in Brazil interest rates, to a record low 4.5%, as economic indicators show improvement. "We expect unchanged interest rates next year," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst with Commerzbank. "Should the central bank leave the door open for interest rate cuts, this should weigh on the BRL." Wednesday's cut would be the bank's fourth this year. Other regional markets rose, barely reacting to an expected move by the U.S. Fed to stand pat on interest rates. It also signaled borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely, with moderate economic growth expected to continue through next year's presidential election. ING's chief international economist, James Knightley, said, however, risks are skewed toward weaker growth amid a benign inflation backdrop in the United States and sees the opportunity for a more rate cuts by the Fed in early 2020. A steady or lower U.S. interest rate bodes well for emerging market currencies, which took a hit last year thanks to a steady rise in the rate. Reports suggesting Washington was laying the groundwork to delay new tariffs against Chinese goods beyond a Dec. 15 deadline also brought in some cautious optimism. Mexico's peso rose 0.7%, while currencies of Chile and Colombia firmed 1%. Chile's peso took support also from increased prices for copper, the country's top export. Chilean equities rose to a three-week high, while those in Mexico rose almost 1%, in line with a move higher on Wall Street. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1931 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1058.55 0.86 MSCI LatAm 2767.57 0.65 Brazil Bovespa 110678.41 0.01 Mexico IPC 43051.39 0.98 Chile IPSA 4782.78 0.48 Argentina MerVal 34753.99 0.279 Colombia COLCAP 1602.01 -0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.1308 0.41 Mexico peso 19.1344 0.62 Chile peso 769.9 1.12 Colombia peso 3374.24 0.87 Peru sol 3.392 0.21 Argentina peso 59.8150 0.06 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)