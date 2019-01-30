EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed ahead of Fed policy decision; Brazil stocks rise

By Agamoni Ghosh Jan 30 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America were mixed on Wednesday ahead of the impending outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first policymaking meeting of the year, while stocks in Brazil rose on a strong push from iron-ore miner Vale. Mexico's peso fell about 1 percent, while Brazil's real shed earlier gains, as investors hoped U.S. policymakers would reinforce their recent dovish stance and not raise borrowing costs amid signs of a slowdown in the economy. Adding to the Mexican peso's weakness was a Fitch rating downgrade for state-run oil firm Pemex to the last rung of investment grade. Pemex holds $106 billion in financial debt, the highest of any state oil company in Latin America. "Given the systematic importance of Pemex for Mexico and its large liabilities, such concerns have implications for the sovereign and local assets," said Citi analysts in a note. Chile's peso hovered around two-month highs ahead of a central bank policy meeting where officials are expected to raise benchmark interest rates to 3 percent from 2.75 percent. Global stock markets steadied on the day with Apple's results providing relief amid U.S.-China trade talks on the anvil. Sao Paulo's benchmark index rose over 1.3 percent led by shares of material companies, in particular Vale and its holding company Bradespar, following a dam collapse last week that has killed more than 80 people and left hundreds missing. Shares of the iron-ore miner jumped over 7 percent after a 5 billion reais plan of action to cut output by 10 percent and shut dams in wake of the Brumadinho tragedy. Despite the production cuts and restitution costs, Vale shows the greatest improvement in earnings amongst the peers, said BMO Capital Markets in a note. Market participants in the region also watched developments related to the fight to control Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves. While the U.S. stayed put on its status of sanctions on the Latin American crisis-stricken nation, Russia said irrespective of internal political developments, it hopes the country will honor its obligations to Moscow, including towards oil projects. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1032.44 0.26 MSCI LatAm 2883.00 0.92 Brazil Bovespa 96904.26 1.32 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5411.65 -0.08 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia IGBC - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7130 0.21 Mexico peso 19.1733 -0.98 Chile peso 665.95 0.13 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso (interbank) - - (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)