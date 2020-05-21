EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rally, Brazil's real jumps 2% as c.bank assures support

By Susan Mathew May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real jumped 2% after the central bank said it remained ready to increase support for the currency, while Mexico's peso hit its highest in nearly two months as oil prices rallied. But as the novel coronavirus pandemic speeds through the region, analysts warn the Latin American economy may shrink at a record pace this year due to measures to contain the virus and take at least another two years to recover. Brazil is seen soon becoming the second-worst hit globally as the number of cases approaches 300,000, while Mexico reported a surge in cases after reopening its economy. But against a steady dollar on Thursday, currencies of Mexico and Colombia both rose around 1.4% as recovering demand lifted oil prices. Brazil's real jumped after central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said the bank would dip into its large pool of foreign exchange reserves and continue intervening in the currency market if needed, to support the currency which has lost close to 30% of its value against the dollar so far this year. Amid increasing political uncertainty in Brazil, the government's remaining 'super minister,' Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, has the full support of his team, a senior ministry official said on Wednesday. In Mexico, the government was open to dialogue about recent rule changes in the electricity sector that had sent the local stock market plunging, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. Mexico's IPC index was down 0.4%. But most other Latam bourses rose with Brazil's benchmark index hitting a three-week high. "We think Latin America offers the most value in EM equities – Bovespa likely the best rebound candidate," said Goldman Sachs strategists in a note. "Latin America's underperformance versus the rest of EM since January has opened up significant value across assets on both a relative and an absolute basis," they said, also highlighting tail-winds from an expected pick-up in commodity prices in the second half of 2020. Argentina's peso continued its slide deeper into record low territory as the country scrambles to strike a deal with creditors and avoid a ninth sovereign debt default. The country is edging toward a deal but negotiations will likely spill beyond a Friday deadline, the government said. Meanwhile, data showed the pandemic plunged economic activity in the country down 11.5% in March. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 932.46 0.1 MSCI LatAm 1688.39 3.09 Brazil Bovespa 82671.59 1.66 Mexico IPC 35902.87 -0.34 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1074.23 0.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5773 1.99 Mexico peso 22.8496 1.49 Colombia peso 3773.4 0.85 Peru sol 3.3917 0.27 Argentina peso 68.0800 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)