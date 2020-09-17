Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX retreats, Argentine assets plunge on capital controls

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

0 Min Read

    * Argentine stocks at over 3-month low
    * Brazil's real flat after c.bank holds rates, stocks rise
    * Mexican stocks fall in catch-up trade

 (Adds details, updates prices)
    By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick
    Sept 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on
Thursday after U.S. weekly jobless claims data pointed to a
sluggish economic recovery, while Argentine assets plummeted in
the wake of fresh capital controls.
    Argentine stocks sank 4% to their lowest since early
June, while the peso continued to descend into
record-low territory after the government earlier this week
restricted dollar access to protect its scant forex reserves. 
    The move brewed uncertainty over the country's economic
prospects, even as inflation appeared to be stabilizing.

    Brazil's real was flat after the central bank held
rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, after nine consecutive
cuts. 
    The bank pledged to stimulate the coronavirus-hit economy
with "forward guidance" rather than more rate cuts. It warned
that inflation in the short-term may be higher than previously
thought. 
    "The major evolution in this policy statement is the
introduction of forward guidance," Sacha Tihanyi, deputy head of
emerging markets strategy at TD Securities, said about Brazil's
central bank communique. 
    "We believe this guidance should flatten the rates curve...
In addition, we change our rate view to one in which the central
bank remains on hold until fourth quarter of 2021, and then
begins slow policy normalization." 
    Brazilian stocks were a touch higher, outpacing
their regional peers as oil and gas heavyweight Petrobras
 flagged strong investor demand for a bond buy-back
and made progress in an expansion at its Rio de Janeiro
liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal.
    The Mexican peso rose slightly, while the Colombian
peso fell 0.7%. Chile's peso broke a four-session
losing streak as prices of copper, the biggest source of Chile's
 export revenue, retreated.
    High-yield currencies in the emerging market space have
drawn renewed interest in recent months, with economic readings
slowly moving toward pre-pandemic levels. But sentiment still
remains fragile, particularly in Latam, which is the
worst-stricken region in the world by the virus. 
    The World Health Organization's Latam director said the
region started to resume normal social and public life too
early.
    Stocks in the region slumped, tracking moves on Wall Street
after the U.S. Labor Department's report showed the number of
Americans filing new jobless claims remained at extremely high
levels.
    Mexican shares slipped 1.4% in catch-up trade after a
holiday on Wednesday, while Colombian stocks shed
0.4%. 
    The Peruvian sol was largely flat, ahead of President
Martin Vizcarra facing an impeachment hearing on Friday after
the country's constitutional court rejected his appeal to delay
congressional efforts to remove him from his post.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1106.09            -0.98
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2006.95            -0.03
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               99964.43             0.29
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   36218.87            -1.39
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    3729.64             0.35
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             40342.30           -4.329
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1190.87            -0.42 Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.2459            -0.13
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.8956             0.16
                                        
 Chile peso                      762.6            -0.31
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3713.8            -0.74
 Peru sol                       3.5218             0.11
                                        
 Argentina peso                75.3100            -0.08
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan
Grebler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up