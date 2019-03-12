EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX ride high on dollar's weakness, stocks dip

(Recasts, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew March 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Tuesday as the dollar softened on tame U.S. inflation data that increased the likelihood the Federal Reserve will stand pat on interest rates. Brazil's real firmed 0.8 percent, while higher oil prices bolstered gains in currencies of crude-exporting countries Colombia and Mexico. U.S. consumer price data showed that inflation remains low despite a tight labor market, making a stronger case for the Fed's dovish stance. "Currency markets have drawn their attention to the disappointment in the core (inflation) reading," analysts at TD Securities said in a note. "While this will not be viewed as a game changer for FX ... it emphasizes the benign nature of central banking currently, and by extension, suppressed volumes which bodes well for carry strategies." Mexico's peso rose 0.3 percent, gaining for a third straight session, while the Colombian peso surged 1 percent, breaking a five-session losing run. Chile's currency surged, following prices of copper, the country's main export, higher. The Argentine peso, however, fell 0.4 percent amid dollar hedging by private investors. Regional stocks fell despite a rally in world stocks, hurt mostly by domestic factors. Mexico's IPC stock index resumed its losing run as investors were rattled by contradictory comments by the country's president and deputy finance minister regarding a flagship refinery project. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday denied any delay to the Dos Bocas refinery project after the deputy finance minister was quoted as saying that the planned $2.5 billion for its construction would be moved to state oil firm Pemex for "exploration and production." "Contradictions within the federal government do not help financial markets," said James Salazar, an economist at CI Banco. On Monday, the stock index broke a 10-session losing streak and closed up 0.7 percent, only to resume logging losses on Tuesday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed down 0.2 percent after three consecutive sessions of gains. Analysts attributed the losses to profit taking. Investor focus remains on the progress of Brazil's pension reform proposal through Congress. Rogerio Marinho, secretary of social security and labor at Brazil's Economy Ministry, told Reuters on Tuesday that the government is sticking to its goal of having its pension reform bill, with more than 1 trillion reais ($262.25 billion) in public savings, ready for a vote in the lower house of Congress by May end. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2108 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,051.52 1 MSCI LatAm 2,813.59 0.6 Brazil Bovespa 97,828.03 -0.2 Mexico IPC 41,740.62 -0.32 Chile IPSA 5,289.44 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 33,681.28 -0.32 Colombia IGBC 12,597.22 0.82 Currencies Latest Daily pct change Brazil real 3.8111 0.78 Mexico peso 19.3492 0.3 Chile peso 665.9 0.62 Colombia peso 3,147 0.99 Peru sol 3.297 0.30 Argentina peso 41.5000 -0.55 (interbank) ($1 = 3.8131 reais) (Reporting by Susan Mathew; Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City and Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)