EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises as data supports expectations of patient Fed

By Aaron Saldanha March 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose against a softer dollar on Wednesday after data supported hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would be patient about raising borrowing costs in the world's top economy. U.S. producer prices barely rose in February, reinforcing the Fed's wait-and-see approach on further rate raises this year. The data aided broad risk appetite in emerging markets, which were battered in 2018 as the dollar strengthened on multiple rate hikes. "A weaker U.S. dollar would ease global funding conditions and may work in favor of prolonging the global economic expansion," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note. Mexico's peso rose 0.3 percent, half the gain local stocks saw. Data showed industrial activity in Latin America's second-largest economy rose 0.6 percent in January from the previous month, further supporting sentiment. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he does not "rule out" a listing in the local market for heavily indebted state oil firm Pemex, including some form of new bond issuance, but he added that such a move to attract new funds is not necessary. Colombia's peso firmed 0.2 percent, while equities on the local bourse tacked on 0.4 percent. Shares of energy firm Ecopetrol SA rode firmer oil prices higher, gaining 0.6 percent. Chilean stocks added 0.4 percent, while their peers in Argentina rose 1.1 percent. Brazilian assets were the exception to the norm among the regional peers, as the real lost steam after three straight sessions of gains, sliding 0.4 percent. A constitutional and justice committee is expected to be formed to review President Jair Bolsonaro's proposal to reform Brazil's bloated pension system, which is seen as critical by investors in Latin America's top most populous country. Sao Paulo-traded shares also fell, down 0.2 percent, as losses among financials and industrials took their toll. Gains in the materials and energy sectors helped avert steeper losses for the benchmark. State-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA saw its common shares and preferred shares rise 1.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, tracking higher oil prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1429 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1049.59 -0.18 MSCI LatAm 2806.95 -0.24 Brazil Bovespa 97591.52 -0.24 Mexico IPC 41969.32 0.55 Chile IPSA 5311.33 0.41 Argentina MerVal 34019.49 1.13 Colombia IGBC 12652.90 0.44 Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.8261 -0.27 Mexico peso 19.2960 0.28 Chile peso 664.5 0.21 Colombia peso 3140.33 0.21 Peru sol 3.294 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 41.6500 -0.31 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)