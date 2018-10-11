EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises on dollar weakness; stocks track Wall St lower

Oct 11 (Reuters) - A dented dollar lent support to most Latin American currencies on Thursday, with the Argentine peso firming for the seventh session in nine, while regional stock markets mirrored the gloom on Wall Street. The dollar weakened after a lower-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation dampened the case for an aggressive rate hike pace by the Federal Reserve, but could not stop Wall Street extending its slide for a sixth straight session. Argentina's peso firmed the most among regional currencies, while the Mexican peso rose after three straight losing days. The Argentine peso on Wednesday had ended a three-day winning streak on concerns that the central bank's sale of short-term debt at ultra-high rates could increase the risk of its indebtedness. The Merval stock index, however, shed more that 2 percent, extending losses for a third straight session. "Whether due to internal or external noise, the reality is that local assets are still immersed in a downward trend, faced with growing investor mistrust," said Gustavo Ber, an economist at Estudio Ber consultancy. Argentina's recession-riddled currency has lost half its value against the dollar this year and is on pace to log its biggest yearly loss ever, while the Merval is set to end a six-year winning streak. Brazil's real gave up earlier gains to trend lower for a second straight day. The losses followed a seven-day rally underpinned by signals that the country would elect a market-preferred presidential candidate later this month. A survey late on Wednesday added to the optimism, showing presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro with a significant lead over rival Fernando Haddad for the Oct. 28 run-off election. "For domestic assets there are favorable winds coming from politics as the Datafolha survey showed that Bolsonaro held a 16-point lead over Haddad, ... but given the risk aversion environment in global markets, the positive trend may reverse over time," SulAmérica Investimentos said in a note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT: Stock indexes Daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 985.67 -0.84 -14.91 MSCI LatAm 2691.97 -2.25 -4.82 Brazil Bovespa 82834.40 -1.01 8.42 Mexico IPC 47562.60 -1.19 -3.63 Chile IPSA 5173.44 -1.13 -1.13 Argentina MerVal 27843.40 -2.47 -7.39 Colombia IGBC 12257.72 -1.22 7.80 Currencies Daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7710 -0.24 -12.14 Mexico peso 19.0110 0.76 3.62 Chile peso 682.8 0.73 -9.98 Colombia peso 3088.65 0.14 -3.45 Peru sol 3.328 0.00 -2.73 Argentina peso (interbank) 36.5500 1.92 -49.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 37 1.35 -48.03 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, Water Bianchi in Buenos Aires and Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)