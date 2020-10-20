Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises; Real extends gains on U.S.-Brazil trade optimism

By Shreyashi Sanyal

    * U.S., Brazil aim to double bilateral trade in 5 years 
    * Brazilian real rises for second straight day 
    * Latam recovery in doubt on fiscal woes, confidence shaky -
poll
    * Colombia's congress approves largest ever budget for 2021

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose against a
weaker dollar on Tuesday, with Brazil's real leading gains after
another encouraging update on its bilateral trade agreement with
the United States. 
    The Brazilian currency extended gains for a
second day, rising 0.4% after U.S. ambassador to Brazil, Todd
Chapman, said the U.S. and Brazil aim to double bilateral trade
in the next five years from around $100 billion currently.

    This comes a day after investors cheered positive comments
by Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and the two countries
agreed on steps to facilitate trade and investment in Latin
America's biggest economy. 
    "Guedes essentially emphasized that the government's
commitment to fiscal rectitude and that the president will stand
behind the Economy Ministry," said emerging markets FX
strategists at Citigroup. 
    A Reuters poll showed Latin America's tentative economic
recovery from the coronavirus-related recession faces increasing
doubts over gigantic budget gaps and dwindling investor
confidence.
    The poll says confidence is waning among investors despite
Brazil and Mexico's flattening COVID-19 curves and their
economies showing signs of life. 
    Most of Brazil's turnaround is fueled by a massive spending
push, which has raised questions about its government's ability
to break through its spending ceiling. 
    Mexico's peso added 0.3%, along with firming pesos of
Chile and Colombia after the dollar fell for two
consecutive days.     
    The Colombian peso was also supported by the final approval
to a 314 trillion peso ($81.7 billion) budget for next year by
the country's congress, which is the largest in Colombia's
history and 8.3% higher than this year's.
    Brazil's real has fallen nearly 28% this year, the biggest
decliner among major Latin American currencies, while Mexico's
peso shed 10.5% so far in 2020.  
    Business confidence has taken a hit in Mexico due to its
government's rigid policy but a recent unveiling of a nearly $14
billion infrastructure investment plan has been well received by
investors. 
    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the
country has so far recovered 320,000 of the roughly 1 million
formal jobs that it lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
 
    Stocks in Latin America traded higher, with Sao Paulo
 shares rising more than 1%.
    Brazil's Smiles Fidelidade gained 3% after a
newspaper report said some shareholders in the company's loyalty
program have filed an arbitration proceeding against Gol Linhas
Aereas Inteligentes over 1.6 billion reais ($285
million) in advanced ticket sales. 
    In other news, cross-border lending to emerging markets fell
in the second quarter for the first time since 2016, mainly
driven by a decline of $43 billion in Latin America and the
Caribbean, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
    
           Stock indexes                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     1133.84     0.58
 MSCI LatAm                                1936.05     1.35
 Brazil Bovespa                           99864.79     1.22
 Mexico IPC                               37910.22     0.68
 Chile IPSA                                3657.12      0.7
 Argentina MerVal                             0.00        0
 Colombia COLCAP                           1181.89     0.59
                                                           
              Currencies                   Latest   Daily %
                                                    change
 Brazil real                                5.5802     0.43
 Mexico peso                               21.1069     0.38
 Chile peso                                  786.8     0.05
 Colombia peso                             3829.98     0.33
 Peru sol                                   3.5898     0.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)                77.6000    -0.03
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                     177     0.56
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)
