EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX rises vs dollar, stocks drag on Wall Street tumble

(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Susan Mathew Dec 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Friday as the dollar weakened, while stock markets tracked Wall Street's move lower on a spike in U.S.-China trade tensions. Disappointing jobs data from the United States fueled the view that U.S. growth is moderating and the Federal Reserve may end its rate hike cycle sooner than expected, denting the dollar. "The employment data adds more doubts about the strength of the U.S. economy, undermining the advance of the dollar," said Alfonso Esparza, an analyst at Oanda. The MSCI index of Latin American currencies rose for the first time in four days, up 1.4 percent, and climbed half a percent on the week on a broad weakness in the dollar. "For emerging markets, a less restrictive (U.S.) monetary policy is a constructive force," said Luiz Stuhlberger, a portfolio manager at Verde Asset Management. The cumulative impact of a steady rise in U.S. interest rates has seen money flowing out of developing markets this year. Mexico's currency climbed 0.3 percent with data showing Mexico's inflation rate cooled less than expected in November, backing expectations that the central bank will hike rates again this month. The Argentine peso firmed and broke a three-week losing run. The Colombian peso led gains in the region, up more than 1 percent, and posted its best week since April this year. Brazil's currency, the real, slipped for a fourth straight session and posted its longest weekly losing streak since Sept 2015. José Carlos Amado, a trader with brokerage Spinelli, attributed the real's weakness to outflows on the back of uncertainty overseas and low interest rates. A poll showed that Brazil's central bank is likely to refrain from raising interest rates next week and hold them at an all-time low for longer than expected as a slow and uneven economic recovery keeps a lid on inflation. Meanwhile, worries fanned by hostile comments from the White House saying Washington would raise tariff rates on Chinese goods if the two countries could not reach an agreement during the 90-day negotiating period weighed on Wall Street. Mirroring those moves, Brazil stocks reversed gains with a rise in energy companies on higher oil prices being outweighed by losses in most other sectors. Argentina's main stock index posted its biggest daily drop in more than two weeks and closed 1.5 percent lower. Colombian stocks edged up and clocked their biggest weekly gain since September end, while Chile stocks lost for a third straight week. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2129 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 981.37 0.25 -15.29 MSCI LatAm 2,590.58 0.74 -8.4 Brazil Bovespa 88,115.07 -0.82 15.33 Mexico IPC 41,846.05 -0.34 -15.21 Chile IPSA 5,094.62 -0.52 -0.52 Argentina MerVal 31,550.40 -1.47 4.94 Colombia IGBC 11,853.53 0.03 4.25 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.9068 -0.44 -15.19 Mexico peso 20.2670 0.39 -2.80 Chile peso 674.8 0.02 -8.91 Colombia peso 3,145.1 1.24 -5.19 Peru sol 3.369 0.15 -3.92 Argentina peso 37.3700 1.02 -50.23 (interbank) (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City, Paula Arend Laier and Claudia Violante in Sao Paulo; editing by G Crosse)