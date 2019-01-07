EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises vs soft dollar, Brazil's Bovespa passes 92,000 mark

By Aaron Saldanha Jan 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday against a weaker dollar while stocks in the region gained in early trade on cautious hopes that resolution of some U.S.-China trade issues is within reach. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday said the Fed would be patient and flexible in policy decisions this year, sparking a drop in the value of the dollar that continued into Monday. "Friday's softening of the language by Powell is a market positive, as it opens the door to an outright dovish Fed in the Jan 30 meeting," Citigroup head of emerging market strategy Dirk Willer and emerging markets FX strategist Kenneth Lam wrote in a note. "But the Fed needs to follow up with dovish actions, in our view." Aiding risk sentiment were hopes among some investors that U.S. and Chinese officials would make progress this week in drawing a line under their countries' damaging trade war. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies was up 0.6 percent, while its index of the region's stocks was up 1 percent and on course for its highest close in over two months and a half months. Mexico's peso firmed 0.5 percent, while Brazil's real rose as much as 0.7 percent against the dollar. Brazil's Bovespa stocks index surged past the 92,000-point mark, gaining up to 0.8 percent to set the stage for a sixth straight higher session. Gains on the benchmark were mainly driven by the financials and materials sectors. Miner Vale SA added 1.5 percent. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's common shares and preferred shares rose 1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively, underpinned by a 2 percent rise in global oil prices. Chilean stocks were on track to notch a near two-month closing high while the country's peso firmed 0.5 percent. Copper, Chile's key export, held onto gains clocked on Friday when top consumer China took steps to support its economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1340 GMT Stock indexes daily % Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 977.30 1.28 MSCI LatAm 2765.22 0.99 Brazil Bovespa 92407.07 0.62 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 5215.66 0.51 Argentina MerVal - - Currencies daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.7024 0.30 Mexico peso 19.3200 0.52 Chile peso 677.7 0.60 Peru sol 3.345 0.00 Argentina peso 37.3200 0.13 (interbank) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)