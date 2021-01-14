Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises with focus on U.S. stimulus plan

By Shreyashi Sanyal

0 Min Read

    * Brazil's real leads gains among Latam FX
    * Mexican peso eyes first weekly gain this year 
    * Goldman Sachs ups MSCI EM equity index target

 (Updates prices throughout, adds background)
    By Shreyashi Sanyal
    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on
Thursday, with investors focusing on U.S. President-elect Joe
Biden's fiscal stimulus plan as hopes grew for a bigger package.
    Global markets shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's
second impeachment trial and chose instead to look at Biden's
stimulus proposal which could exceed $1.5 trillion.
    Investors "are eagerly waiting" for Biden to provide further
details, said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.
    "The prospect of another multi-trillion aid bill and the
Biden administration's promise to take quick action has kept
investor sentiment upbeat."
    Brazil's real jumped over 2% against the
dollar, the most among Latin American currencies as investors
kept close watch on the country's public finances. 
    Also on the radar for Brazil is a slower-than-expected
rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Brazil aims to begin nationwide
vaccinations on Jan. 20, the head of the national mayor's
association said.
    The Mexican peso advanced 0.6%, eyeing its first
weekly gain of the year as improving economic data points helped
support views that Mexico was slowly emerging from the throes of
the coronavirus pandemic. 
    According to market analysts, capital outflows in Mexico hit
record levels in 2020 but a turnaround could be in store this
year due to diminishing risk perception, attractive returns and
relatively high interest rates.
    The Chilean peso broke a three-day losing streak to
strengthen 1.5% against the dollar. Chile's central bank had
announced on Wednesday a plan to purchase $12 billion over the
next 15 months to replenish and expand foreign currency
reserves.
    "We would not be surprised if the central bank halts USD
purchases, if the Chilean peso weakens substantially," noted
strategists at Credit Suisse. 
    Colombia's peso rose 0.9, while the Argentine peso
 dipped.
    Latin American stocks added 2.2%, while the
MSCI's index for emerging market equities rose to a
record high. 
    Goldman Sachs raised its target on MSCI's emerging market
equity index to 1450 from 1375, citing better earnings
per share in the past two months.
    The forecast sees an 8% upside from current levels, though
Goldman Sachs predicted in a note to clients a greater upside in
emerging markets ex-Asia including gains of between 10%-20% in
U.S.-dollar terms across Mexico, Poland, and Brazil.
     
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: 
    
           Stock indexes                    Latest   Daily %
                                                     change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                      1372.50     0.62
 MSCI LatAm                                 2561.07     2.21
 Brazil Bovespa                           123700.92     1.45
 Mexico IPC                                46218.10     1.04
 Chile IPSA                                 4640.84    -0.38
 Argentina MerVal                          50965.01    0.007
 Colombia COLCAP                            1463.70     0.53
                                                            
               Currencies                   Latest   Daily %
                                                     change
 Brazil real                                 5.2030     2.09
 Mexico peso                                19.7150     0.63
 Chile peso                                   726.2     1.54
 Colombia peso                              3444.31     0.88
 Peru sol                                    3.6087     0.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)                 85.6400    -0.09
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)                      155     3.23
                                                     
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Grant McCool)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up