EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for biggest daily gain in 3 weeks, Chile's peso leads

* Chile's c.bank expected to hold rates * Brazil's real recovers from steep losses * Chile's peso up 1.5% By Ambar Warrick June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Tuesday after five straight losing sessions, while Chilea's peso led gains among Latin American currencies as the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying program bolstered risk appetite. The Fed's action and a record jump in monthly U.S. retail sales boosted emerging markets, which had recently come off three-month highs due to concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections. The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies rose about 2.8% and was set for its biggest daily gain in three weeks; stocks rose more than 4%. Markets awaited testimony to Congress from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while reports of the U.S. government planning a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal raised spirits. "Markets love a good stimulus narrative, leaving yesterday's news flow as music to its ears," wrote Mark McCormick, Global Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities. "Even so, market sentiment remains fickle, underscoring the scope for more two-way risks across assets. While liquidity and stimulus is king for now, under the hood, the world continues to deal with the growth in COVID-19." Brazil's real recovered from steep losses the prior session, when news that Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida was to resign fed political and economic worries. Data also showed that Brazil's retail sales plunged at a record pace in April, although analysts forecast a recovery with the easing of coronavirus curbs. Brazilian stocks rose about 2.7%, boosted by a stronger open on Wall Street. Chilean stocks added about 2%, while Colombian shares resumed trade after a long weekend with a 3% jump. Chile's peso strengthened 1.5% to the dollar ahead of a central bank meeting. The bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 0.5%. "Given the clear reference to using non-conventional instruments for additional monetary easing, we continue to believe the policy rate has reached its terminal level," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "Additional easing measures, if necessary, will continue to come from extending liquidity provisions and facilitating bank lending." Oil producers Mexico and Colombia saw their pesos strengthen in tandem with crude prices, as markets priced in supply cuts and looked to an increase in demand. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 993.83 2.85 MSCI LatAm 1991.55 4.53 Brazil Bovespa 94824.46 2.65 Mexico IPC 38111.32 1.86 Chile IPSA 3970.98 2 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1177.59 3.01 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1068 0.67 Mexico peso 21.9798 1.07 Chile peso 774.5 1.54 Colombia peso 3724.98 1.27 Peru sol 3.4547 0.67 Argentina peso 69.6100 -0.33 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)