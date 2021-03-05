Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for worst day in over 5 months as high yields weigh

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

0 Min Read

    * MSCI Latam FX index on track for worst day since late-Sept
    * Oil prices lift Colombian peso
    * Colombia's new deficit forecast raises downgrade prospect
-CS 
    * MSCI EM FX index set for worst day in nearly one year

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    March 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday
as a rise in U.S. bond yields, on the back of strong payrolls
data, hurt appetite for emerging market debt and set most assets
in the space for steep weekly losses.
    The MSCI's index of Latam currencies fell
1.9% and was set for its biggest daily decline since
late-September. Broader emerging market currencies
 were set for their biggest daily loss in nearly
a year. 
    Both indexes marked weekly losses, as U.S. bond yields kept
rising after February U.S. payrolls data topped expectations.

    A rise in nominal and real U.S. yields over the past three
days pressured emerging market hard-currency bonds. The premium
demanded by investors to hold hard-currency EM sovereign debt
over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries has risen by 7 points to 358
points since Wednesday.
    "If you have a global rise in yields, fixed income is
clearly not going to have a good year," said Viktor Szabo at
Aberdeen Standard Investments.
    In Latam, Brazil's real fell 0.4%, while Mexico's
peso fell 0.9%. Both currencies were set to lag their
regional peers for the week as investors grew concerned over the
advent of populist government policies in Latam's top two
economies.
    Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose in January
at the slowest rate in nine months, another indication the
recovery was losing steam.
    A new COVID-19 strain in Brazil caused record-high deaths in
recent days and also has kept investors on edge over the
country's economic prospects. 
    The Colombian peso slid as much as 0.7% before rising
0.3%, as crude prices hit 14-month highs after OPEC+ decided to
extend output cuts. The currency was the sole weekly gainer in
Latam.
    Colombia's 2021 fiscal deficit forecast on Thursday came in
well above market expectations, with the finance ministry
changing its projection for the deficit to 8.6%, from a previous
deficit prediction of 7.6%.
    "The revision of the 2021 fiscal deficit increases the
importance of presenting an ambitious fiscal reform in the
short-term," said Credit Suisse analyst Juan Lorenzo Maldonado.
    "Without strong and actionable guidance in the short term,
Colombia may be unable to avoid a downgrade in its sovereign
debt ratings to below investment grade status by either Fitch or
S&P before the end of the year."
    Latam stocks fell, but were set for mild
weekly gains, having sidestepped a global equities rout due to
relatively lower valuations.  
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest      Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1337.85                -0.63
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2249.37                -0.86
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              115061.52                  2.1
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   46165.03                 0.35
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4706.37                 0.12
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             47314.27               -1.033
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1343.25                 0.46 Currencies             Latest      Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.6850                -0.44
                                        
 Mexico peso                   21.3004                -0.86
                                        
 Chile peso                        732                -0.05
                                        
 Colombia peso                  3633.4                 0.27
 Peru sol                       3.6898                -0.22
                                        
 Argentina peso                90.3600                -0.07
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Karin Strohecker in
London; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)
