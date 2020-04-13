EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides amid weak oil prices, coronavirus woes

(Adds comments, updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick April 13 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America slipped on Monday amid continued concerns over the economic stress from the coronavirus outbreak, with a decline in oil prices adding to pressure on major exporters. Oil exporter Mexico's peso fell 1.1%, after a record OPEC production curb did little to prop up oil prices in the face of plummeting demand. "The deal seems to have put a floor under oil prices, but judging from today's reaction, investors aren't convinced that prices will get a strong boost," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell about 1.8%, while Brazil's real and the Colombian peso retreated about 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. While signs of the pandemic peaking in some epicenters had propped up risk assets last week, its looming impact, as evidenced by dismal economic indicators from across the globe, served as a reminder that markets were not yet out of the woods. "As we leave the acute phase of the crisis, the market will have to deal with the underlying data and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 exit strategies. The latter will be piecemeal and bumpy. It's a dance of fits and starts rather than a binary event of economy on/off," wrote Mark McCormick, Global Head of FX Strategy at TD Securities. "In turn, we expect another bump in the USD." Safe-haven demand had seen the dollar scaling more than three-year highs in March, while risk assets faced waves of panicked selling. Regional stocks also fell on Monday, with MSCI's index for Latin American equities down 1.1%. Amid continued signs of disruption in Brazil, car makers Toyota and General Motors Co said they both planned to suspend production in Latin America's biggest economy until at least June. Brazil's economy will shrink this year by 5% due to the direct and indirect economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the World Bank, which would mark the country's biggest crash in at least half a century. Brazil likely has 12 times more cases of new coronavirus than are being officially reported by the government, with too little testing and long waits to confirm the results, according to a study released on Monday. Colombia's economy is also expected to contract in 2020, by about 1.5% to 2%, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2003 GMT; Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 883.66 -0.51 MSCI LatAm 1671.75 -1.09 Brazil Bovespa 78649.40 1.25 Mexico IPC 34568.64 0 Chile IPSA 3859.60 2.66 Argentina MerVal 28730.94 2.546 Colombia COLCAP 1193.98 0.58 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1819 0.01 Mexico peso 23.6080 -1.18 Chile peso 850.7 -1.42 Colombia peso 3858.89 -0.85 Peru sol 3.3857 -0.47 Argentina peso (interbank) 65.3775 -0.33 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)