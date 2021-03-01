Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX steady, but Brazil's real, Chilean peso lag on virus woes

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

    * Brazil's real flat on concerns over local strain
    * Chilean economic activity falls in January
    * Mexican, Colombian pesos gain on oil prices

    March 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on
Monday, in line with broader emerging markets, as yields on U.S.
Treasuries calmed after a sharp climb last week while Brazil's
real lagged on concerns over a domestic coronavirus strain.
    Higher oil prices buoyed currencies of crude exporters
Mexico and Colombia, which rose 1.1% and 0.7%
respectively, recovering from losses of more than 2% last week. 

    Risk assets were hammered last week when U.S. Treasury
yields trended higher. But as yields stabilized on Monday,
emerging market assets regained some traction.
    "MXN bonds were the most sensitive during the 2013 & 2016
yields spikes and will likely be hit relatively more as U.S.
yields rise," said strategists at TD securities.
    "Singapore, Polish and South African government bonds are
likely to come under strong pressure should UST yields push
higher," they said, while Hungarian, Malaysian and Indian bond
markets are expected to be least impacted.  
    Optimism on Monday also stemmed from the U.S. House passing
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, sending it
to the Senate, while the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's
single-dose COVID-19 vaccine also added to the cheer over an
economic recovery.
    Brazil's real lagged its peers after media reports
suggested a variant of COVID-19 that originated in the country
is found to evade natural immunity.
    The currency has fallen behind its peers in recent weeks as
concerns grow over stretched fiscal spending, as well the
government adopting populist approaches to spending. 
    Still, data painted an improving picture for Latin America's
largest economy. The pace of expansion in its manufacturing
sector picked up again in February after three months of
deceleration, accompanied by a bigger-than-expected trade
surplus in the month. 
    Chile's peso also lagged its regional peers after
data showed the country's economic activity fell 3.1% in
January, due to a resurgence in regional infections.

    In stock trading, Brazilian insurer and hospital operator
Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos jumped 6.7%
after it revealed terms of its acquisition by competitor Notre
Dame Intermedica Participacoes, a deal that would
create the country's largest hospital chain.  
    Intermedica shares were up 5.4%. 
    Shares of oil firm Petrobras rose after it hiked
diesel and gasoline prices. The company's disagreement over fuel
pricing saw its Chief executive ousted last week by Brazilian
President Jair Bolsonaro, causing its shares to plunge 22%.
  
    It has since recovered about 5% of the losses.
    The MSCI's index of Latam stocks rose 1.7%
after marking its worst week in four months.  
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
                              Latest     Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1362.80              1.76
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    2250.68              1.65
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa              112107.97              1.88
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   44884.27              0.65
                                        
 Chile IPSA                    4630.73              1.25
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             49103.25             1.385
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1355.19             -0.32 Currencies             Latest     Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.5979              0.05
                                        
 Mexico peso                   20.6279              1.07
                                        
 Chile peso                      723.3              0.08
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3618.35              0.72
 Peru sol                       3.6557             -0.22
                                        
 Argentina peso                90.0800             -0.28
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan and Dan Grebler)
