EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks fall as recession fears intensify

By Susan Mathew April 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies slid on Wednesday, marking a weak start to the quarter as dismal manufacturing data from around the world presented further evidence that the world would fall into a deep pandemic-driven recession. Regional currencies all fell between 0.4% and 2.2% after a turbulent first quarter which saw MSCI's index of Latam currencies post its worst quarterly loss ever: down 19.3%. Data from Brazil showed the manufacturing sector shrank in March at the fastest pace in more than three years. Similar surveys from across a majority of developing markets as well as developed European economies showed factory activity contracted sharply in March as the pandemic paralyzed economic activity across the globe. U.S. data sets revealing industrial output in March is awaited. "Now that end-of-period noise is behind us, the focus shifts to the first batch of economic data," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securties, who adds that no matter how the March numbers in the Unites States come in, April will be worse. "Risk assets are already on a poor footing overnight, and we expect this to continue." In line with a slump on Wall Street, regional stocks slumped. Brazil's House speaker, Rodrigo Maia, said Congress may vote on Wednesday on a proposed measure to delay companies' payment of social taxes, which is aimed at defending jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to last for three months. Sao Paulo's Bovespa index was down 3.3%. In Chile, the peso fell 0.9%, while stocks slipped almost 3%. Chile's economic activity grew 2.7% in February from a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday, but the bank cut its estimates for 2020 economic growth to between -1.5% and -2.5%, from between 0.5% and 1.5% it forecast in December, citing the coronavirus pandemic. This comes a day after it slashed its benchmark interest rate to 0.50%, its lowest since 2009, warning of a "severe" economic contraction in March as a result of the outbreak. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1353 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 827.56 -2.48 MSCI LatAm 1504.19 -4.59 Brazil Bovespa 70589.51 -3.33 Mexico IPC 33967.31 -1.7 Chile IPSA 3389.44 -2.81 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1088.05 -3.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2280 -0.66 Mexico peso 24.1789 -1.92 Chile peso 864.9 -1.43 Colombia peso 4090.12 -0.76 Peru sol 3.4448 -0.41 Argentina peso 64.4675 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)