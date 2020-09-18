Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks rattled by Wall Street sell-down; Brazil's real drops

By Susan Mathew, Ambar Warrick

    * Most Latam assets mark muted weekly movements
    * Argentine stocks set for worst week in 6 months
    * Peruvian sol set to snap 4-day winning streak

 (Adds details on Latam, updates prices)
    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was set for its worst day
in over two months on Friday, leading losses in Latin America as
a renewed technology sell-off on Wall Street prompted selling in
broader risk-driven assets.
    U.S. stocks turned lower in volatile trading, with regional
stocks and currencies falling in tow amid continued concerns
over the spread of the coronavirus, and a stalling economic
recovery.
    "The afternoon stock market selloff stemmed from concerns
that the second wave of coronavirus in Europe is getting out of
control and as investors grow skeptical over the outlook for Big
Tech," wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst, New York,
OANDA. 
    Most stocks and currencies in Latin America marked muted
weekly movements, as doubts persisted over the scale of global
stimulus to fish the economy from a virus-driven slump. 
    Latin America is the worst-hit region in the world by the
pandemic. Brazil's real led losses for the day, sinking
around 2%. It was set to end the week a touch weaker.
    Among stocks, a financials and energy drag weighed on
Brazil's Bovespa, which sank more than 1.5%. Argentine
stocks bounced back after two straight days of steep
losses, and were set for their worst week in nearly six months.
    In Argentina, the peso was flat. The
International Monetary Fund said it is evaluating Argentina's
federal budget proposal and enhanced foreign exchange controls
as part of its discussions over a new program for the South
American country to update a $57 billion agreement struck two
years ago.
    The Peruvian sol was set to snap a four-session
winning streak as President Martin Vizcarra faces an impeachment
hearing after the country's constitutional court on Thursday
rejected his appeal to delay congressional efforts to remove him
from his post.
    Peru's economy is set to contract 12.7% this year due to the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic, slightly worse than a
previous estimate.
    Elsewhere, Russia's rouble gave up session gains on Friday
after the central bank kept rates unchanged at a record low on
Friday, deciding against further rate cuts as inflation
accelerates and risks rise of fresh sanctions against Moscow,
but said a rate cut was still possible later this year.

    Chilean markets were closed for a holiday. 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
    Stock indexes             Latest    Daily % change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1107.06             0.02
                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    1952.92            -2.52
                                        
 Brazil Bovespa               98362.70            -1.73
                                        
 Mexico IPC                   36057.18             -0.2
                                        
 Argentina MerVal             40778.07            2.458
                                        
 Colombia COLCAP               1196.03             0.29 Currencies             Latest    Daily % change
 Brazil real                    5.3600            -2.43
                                        
 Mexico peso                   21.1020            -1.19
                                        
 Colombia peso                 3728.12            -0.38
 Peru sol                       3.5227            -0.03
                                        
 Argentina peso                75.3700            -0.07
 (interbank)                            
                                        
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Timothy Gardner)
