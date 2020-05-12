EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks rise, but virus uncertainty persists

By Susan Mathew May 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Tuesday as risk appetite got a lift from developments in the search for a coronavirus treatment, while China's waiving of tariffs on some U.S. goods was seen as a step toward easing tensions between the two nations. The dollar dropped after the World Health Organization said it was focusing on some treatments that appeared to be limiting the severity or length of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, China announced a new list of 79 U.S. products including ores of rare earth metals, gold ores and silver ores for waivers from retaliatory tariffs, amid continued pressure on Beijing to boost imports from the United States. Brazil's real rose 1%, while the Colombian and Chilean pesos, firmed 0.5% and 0.3% respectively. Latam shares followed U.S. stocks higher, although a 1% slip in Ecopetrol following a 95% plunge in its quarterly profit weighed on Colombian stocks. But as uncertainties rise, analysts warn of deteriorating risk appetite. "We are skeptical that within the next few months we will witness substantial capital inflows into emerging market assets and because of that the EM currencies will struggle to gain a sustainable bullish momentum against the U.S. dollar," Rabobank FX strategists Jane Foley and Piotr Matys wrote. Earlier on Tuesday, sentiment was dulled by signs of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic after China, South Korea and Germany reported a spike in the number of new cases. Fears grew that recently re-opened economies may be forced back into lockdowns, thus deepening the economic damage. Latin American central banks have been revising down expectations for economic growth, with Chile being the latest. The world's top copper producer's economy is expected to shrink 7.2% in the second quarter. Brazil, one of the emerging market countries hardest hit by the pandemic, registered 5,632 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its total tally to 168,331. Some have criticized President Jair Bolsonaro for a lax attitude towards the outbreak. Data on Tuesday showed services activity in Brazil marked its biggest monthly fall on record due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, minutes of the central bank's last meeting showed the scope for further cuts in its key interest rate may be small amid increasing market volatility. The Mexican peso traded flat. S&P Global Ratings on Monday said potential increases in liabilities stemming from heavily indebted state oil firm Pemex could raise Mexico's debt burden and lead to further credit downgrades. A Reuters poll showed Mexico's central bank would cut interest rates at its scheduled meeting this week by 50 basis points to 5.5%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 913.98 -0.21 MSCI LatAm 1619.28 1.4 Brazil Bovespa 80204.80 1.44 Mexico IPC 37844.34 0.56 Chile IPSA 3821.39 0.25 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1104.10 0 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.7585 1.10 Mexico peso 24.0170 -0.40 Chile peso 822 0.22 Colombia peso 3878.18 0.25 Peru sol 3.4208 -0.18 Argentina peso 67.4500 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)