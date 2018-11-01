EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks surge; Brazil shares hit record high

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks soared on Thursday with Brazil shares touching an all-time high and Argentina's Merval stock index jumping 6 percent, as global risk appetite recovered on strong corporate earnings and signs that the Sino-U.S. trade war could be contained. The region's currencies also firmed as the dollar fell sharply from recent highs, with the Mexican peso up more than 1 percent. The dollar index was on track to post its worst session since January as safe-haven demand receded. Among stocks, the MerVal closed at its highest in four weeks, and Mexico's IPC stock index rose more than 3 percent, taking the MSCI index of Latin American stocks 2 percent higher. The gains were bolstered by U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a "very good" talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade. Heading into a three-day weekend, Brazil stocks climbed up 1.8 percent to a record high, before closing up 1.1 percent. Gains were driven by a 5.7 percent rise in lender Banco Bradesco after it reported a 13.7 percent rise in quarterly profit. The real was 0.2 percent firmer, with investors cheering Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet appointments - a key indicator of the new government's adherence to campaign promises. On Thursday, Bolsonaro appointed anti-graft judge Sergio Moro as his justice minister and astronaut Marcos Pontes as science and technology minister. "So far they are solid," Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office, said of the appointments. "So far what has been announced is in line with his intentions to consolidate the government, implement micro economic changes to make it easier for people in the country to do business, reduce the size of the government, reduce red tape and improve the application of the rule of law." Mexico's peso posted its best session in three weeks, reflecting the broader emerging markets rally, Czerwonko said. The gains come a day after the peso had fallen on rating agency Fitch's warning that it could downgrade Mexico's credit rating, citing concerns of the incoming government's policies. This could precipitate negative actions by other rating agencies, according to Czerwonko. Stock markets in Chile and Peru were closed for local holidays on Thursday. Brazil and Mexico will be closed on Friday for local holidays. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2046 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 971.44 1.62 MSCI LatAm 2718.52 2.04 Brazil Bovespa 88419.05 1.14 Mexico IPC 45446.83 3.42 Argentina MerVal 31308.63 6.16 Colombia IGBC 12177.34 -1.75 Currencies Daily % change Latest Brazil real 3.6961 0.19 Mexico peso 20.1220 1.03 Colombia peso 3189 0.82 Peru sol 3.371 0.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 35.6600 0.81 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)