EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX surge as ebbing inflation fears boost risk appetite

* Brazil real jumps after inflation data, rate hike likely * Colombia fiscal deficit estimate above Moody's prediction * Chilean peso mirrors gains in copper prices (Adds comments, bullets; Updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal March 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies surged on Thursday with Chile's peso hitting a two-week high as receding inflation fears saw the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields hit one-week lows. Risk appetite got a boost after tepid underlying consumer prices data from the United States on Wednesday eased concerns about a likely surge in inflation from large stimulus packages, which had hammered markets in recent days. Brazil's real, one of the worst performing currencies year-to-date, rose 2% after data showed inflation in the country came in above 5% in February for the first time in four years - higher than analysts' estimates - strengthening the case for an interest rate hike next week. "The jump in Brazilian inflation... makes it almost certain that Copom (Brazilian central bank's rate-setting committee) will begin a tightening cycle next week," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "Copom usually delivers what investors anticipate prior to the meeting (and 50bp was priced in prior to this data release) but this data raises the risk that Copom opts for a larger hike of 75bp." Brazil's central bank said it would sell up to $1 billion in currency swaps later on Thursday, extending its recent intervention in the foreign exchange market to support the depreciating currency. Meanwhile, the Pan American Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections in Latin America are still rising at a worrying rate, particularly in Brazil where a resurgence has caused record daily deaths. Mexico's peso extended gains to a third straight session, while Colombia's peso hit a near one-month high as oil prices climbed. Fears of a ratings downgrade for Colombia deepened after Moody's said Colombia's 2021 fiscal deficit estimate is larger than the rating agency expected. Moody's plans to review the country's rating late this year or early next. The world's top copper producer Chile's peso jumped 1% as prices of the red metal approached 10-year highs. While surging commodity prices have brightened the outlook for commodity-linked currencies, those in emerging markets have struggled to keep up with developed peers. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa rose 1.7% to extend gains to a third straight session, while Chile's IPSA notched a new 14-month high. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1903 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1359.56 2.62 MSCI LatAm 2329.41 4.22 Brazil Bovespa 114688.32 1.7 Mexico IPC 47780.92 0.49 Chile IPSA 4880.57 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 47854.79 1.089 Colombia COLCAP 1352.84 0.4 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5416 2.02 Mexico peso 20.6698 0.98 Chile peso 713 1.57 Colombia peso 3553.5 -0.07 Peru sol 3.6928 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 90.7800 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 137 4.38 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alexandra Hudson)