EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX treads higher as dollar weakens ahead of Fed move

By Shreyashi Sanyal July 29 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday against the dollar which fell to a two-year low on growing expectations of a dovish policy stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Brazilian real firmed 0.4%, while more commodity-linked currencies of Chile and Colombia edged higher. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies rose 0.5%. The Fed, after a policy meeting, is expected to provide reassurance of endless stimulus for the U.S. economy in a statement at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. EDT). No major policy changes are expected. Stocks in Latin America also rose with the Brazil Bovespa index leading gains. Telefonica Brasil SA rose after the company reported a 21.6% drop in second-quarter net income, but exceeded market expectations as lower financial expenses and cost-control efforts slightly compensated for smaller revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mexico's peso was rangebound on Wednesday. Mexican airline Aeromexico, which is in a Chapter 11 restructuring process, said on Tuesday it posted a $1.2 billion net loss for the second quarter and laid off about 2,000 workers as the coronavirus pandemic roils the airline industry. Data showed Brazil's economy lost 1.2 million formal jobs in the first half of the year, but the losses almost evaporated in June, suggesting the labor market was over the worst of the coronavirus crisis. Bank lending spreads in Brazil shrank to their lowest in over six years and default ratios hit a 2020 low in June, figures showed, a sign that the central bank's emergency measures to boost the availability of credit are paying off. "Year-to-date, Brazil remains one of the worst performing countries in the MSCI EM index, but it is true that the Brazilian markets have improved and economic data has started to trend upward," said Crit Thomas, global market strategist at Touchstone Investments. "I think a lot of it has to do with the global monetary and fiscal stimulus that's putting a lot of money in motion and looking for upside." Argentina is nearing an initial agreement with China that could pave for the way for potential investments by the Asian giant in local pork production for export, Argentina's undersecretary of trade and investment promotion told Reuters. Argentine over-the-counter bonds fell on Tuesday amid concerns about an impasse between the government and its international creditors who are racing to restructure around $65 billion in debt that has become unsustainable. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1086.18 0.38 MSCI LatAm 2122.91 0.86 Brazil Bovespa 105271.08 1.12 Mexico IPC 37465.84 -0.81 Chile IPSA 4010.59 -1.11 Argentina MerVal 49527.37 1.212 Colombia COLCAP 1170.13 -0.07 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1453 0.21 Mexico peso 22.0128 -0.40 Chile peso 758.6 0.79 Colombia peso 3710.83 0.32 Peru sol 3.5098 -0.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 72.1900 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 131 3.82 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)